The recent abduction of students in secondary schools in Katsina, Niger, Zamfara and elsewhere has exposed the decrepit state of public schools in the country. The incidences, as harrowing as they were, revealed the appalling nature of the nation’s public schools where the abductions took place.

They are, without doubt, not fit to be inhabited by human beings. What is more, they reflect a sad commentary on the country’s education system. This is not peculiar to those affected schools only. Most public schools in Nigeria are characterized by shabby buildings, overcrowded classrooms, leaking roofs, heaps of broken chairs and desks.

These ugly features should worry anyone who has seen what schools in other climes look like. In some states, pupils take their classes under trees as class buildings are not even available. As sad and unacceptable as this situation is, it demands that the authorities concerned urgently redress the decay if the nation is not to become a laughing stock where and when standard of education infrastructure is raised and discussed.

This newspaper notes that it is also no secret that most public schools lack adequate funding both at the state and federal levels. Experts have attributed the poor state of public schools to the inability of the levels of government to exercise their responsibility as required by what is expected in public schools. The state governments, especially, have been accused of focusing attention on the approval of private schools because of the revenue they intend to generate from accreditation and taxes there from while abandoning the public schools to their fate.

This is not all. The public schools are literally abandoned because they are believed to be reserved for the poor and lowly while the private schools are for the affluent, including the policy makers in government.

It is important to emphasise that with Nigeria’s growing population currently put at 200 million, classrooms in public schools, some at 90 pupils in a class, are obviously overcrowded. When constructed, these classrooms were designed to take a maximum of 40 pupils. This is not limited to primary and secondary schools alone but also public tertiary institutions. The tuition of most private schools are out of reach of the average Nigerian.

We recall that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently released the “2019 Poverty and Inequality in Nigeria” report, which stated that 40 percent of the total population, or almost 83 million people, live below the country’s poverty line of N137,430 or ($381.75) per year. The NBS report is based on data from the latest round of the Nigerian Living Standards Survey, conducted in 2018-2019 with support from the World Bank’s Poverty Global Practice and technical assistance from the LSMS program. Also, the country has over 13 million out-of-school children.

According to a report, in the whole country, there are about 82,000 classrooms for pre-primary education, whereas the classrooms required are about 147,000, which means that there is a gap of about 66,000 classrooms in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, it is pertinent to note that the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), has recommended that at least 15 per to 20 per cent of the nation’s budget should be allocated to the education sector. Unfortunately, this requirement has not been met by successive governments at both the state and federal level. This failure to do the needful to upgrade the standard of education in the country is partly responsible for the deplorable performances of students in public examinations.

Besides, in our opinion, most of the public schools lack quality teachers. Experts have also blamed the lack of enrolment in education courses at the university as one of the reasons for the poor state of public schools. Statistics revealed that 40 per cent of primary school teachers in Nigeria are unqualified. The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in a report also stated that over 58.3 per cent of pupils in Nigerian schools are not learning effectively, while 50 per cent of grade six pupils cannot read at all. The agency noted that the “net enrollment rate at primary school level is 56 per cent for girls and 61 per cent for boys.”

The government at all levels must realize that these statistics may seem far removed. But the reality on ground indicate that they impact negatively on the socioeconomic development of the country and must be redressed as a matter of urgency.

It is from this perspective that we are obliged to urge the governments, federal, state and local, to end the tendency towards lip service in educational development and invest appropriately in public schools across the country.

With the wave of insecurity in and around the country and the deliberate attack on the schools by criminals, the government should add security for schools in education budget. The children, the proverbial leaders of tomorrow, deserve to be groomed properly and making their school environment safe and conducive for learning is one way of achieving that all important condition in their education process.