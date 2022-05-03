Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged all Church leaders, via their various Churches to organise a solemn assembly to pray for Nigeria on the 13th, 14th and 15th of May, 2022.

The Christian body decried the rise in blood-shedding of innocent people and other violent acts in Nigeria, praying that it should be put to an end by the federal government and divine intervention.

The CAN president, Dr Samson Ayokunle in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, said the Churches should passionately call upon the Lord to show Nigeria mercy and divinely intervene in all affairs of our nation, especially economic, political, and security matters so that the nation may not violently collapse.

Ayokunle said the Church should also pray that God should speak to the nation’s leaders to take the right steps in addressing the dangerous situations into which we have put ourselves.

He said they should pray that political leaders should not set the nation on fire or tear it apart by their insensitive political actions which failed to take our complexities into consideration as we approach the 2023 elections.

The statement reads in part, “Churches should passionately call upon God to continue to be with the electoral umpire, INEC, to stand firm without iota of partiality in making sure that elections are free and fair.

“That God should judge anyone outrightly, who, out of selfishness is planning to create chaos in the forthcoming elections no matter how highly placed in the nation.

“That the electorates would come out and vote the right people into power, those who will make promises and fulfill them.”

Ayokunle said that the Church should call on God to show mercy as a nation concerning the blood of innocent people already shed in this nation, that is calling upon God for vengeance.

It said the Church should also pray “That God would cause the terrorists, the gunmen, the bandits, the kidnappers and other violent people in our midst to abandon their evil ways and give this nation respite.

“That God would give the military upper hand in subduing the terrorists and other violent people causing mayhem in our nation and that He would divinely fight for Nigeria against these evil people and their financiers.

“That our generation would experience a new Nigeria where there are equity, justice, irrespective of ethnic group, religion or political affiliation.”