A retired deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Parry Osayande, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s state pardon for duo of former governors Joshua Dariye of Plateau state and Jolly Nyame of Taraba State, describing the action as criminal conspiracy.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Edo State on Thursday, the former police chief also called on Nigerian youths to come out in their numbers to vote the right candidates in the 2023 elections especially with the new Electoral Act in place.

He also expressed support for the call by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) that President Buhari should resign having failed to secure the lives of Nigerians.

He said, “All the politicians are jokers and they are taking us for a ride. It is high time the youth which form the majority should forget about money and use their votes with the improvements made by the new electoral law because by bringing in technology, rigging will not be as easy as it used to be, therefore, the youths have a more formidable weapon to use in the new Electoral Act. Vote the charlatans out of office.

“So, if the government is not sufficiently responsible to come and carry out the functions defined by the constitution, then vote it out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the call for President Buhari’s resignation, he said: “Somebody is talking about interim government, is there any government here? In any case, why can’t the president resign if he cannot carry out his functions?”

Speaking on the state pardon granted to some convicts by the National Council of State presided over by President Buhari, DIG Osayande (rtd) said: “That (pardon) is absolute rubbish. How can you do a thing like that? Somebody who has stolen public funds, people are dying and then you say you have pardoned such a person? What about somebody who was dying of hunger and stole chicken to go and feed his family and he was given nine months imprisonment, was such a person pardoned? This is criminal conspiracy; it is not done in a civilised society, they have taken us about 200 years backward.”