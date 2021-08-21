The Areonakankanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Adams, has lent his voice to several other eminent Nigerians calling for the creation of state police as one of the surest ways of curtailing the worsening security challenges currently bedeviling the nation.

He made the call while speaking at the fourth edition of the South West Security Stakeholders Group conference held in Abeokuta.

Adams’ remark followed earlier calls by the Ekiti State Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the Yoruba social group, Afenifere as well as that of governors of Benue State and Katsina, Samuel Ortom and Aminu Masari who recently called on the residents of their respective states to carry arms and defend themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasizing that about N3 billion had been paid as ransom, with no fewer than 400 people kidnapped, killed or maimed across the South West within two years, Adams said the worsening insecurity had only supported the call for governors to control the police and other security architectures of their respective states.

“The situation in the country is so worrisome that people can hardly travel for a journey of six hours in the country without facing the trauma of being kidnapped or killed by bandits .The recent killings in Jos was a sad reminder of the gory situation we face daily across the county,” he said.