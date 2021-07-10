The chairman of Senate Committee on Power, Dr Gabriel Suswam has said the calls for creation of state police would plunge Nigeria into a more dangerous security situation.

The former Benue State governor stated this while addressing journalists in his Abuja residence, late Thursday.

He said, “The issue of state police is very contentious, and my personal opinion is that I am totally opposed to it. Most of us don’t have the maturity to control state police therefore, it will worsen security in Nigeria.

“It is so contentious that when it came to us at the committee level, we had to set up another committee within the constitution review committee to go and fine-tune how it would be acceptable to everybody. We spent four days but we could not reach an agreement on some of the things, so it is ongoing.