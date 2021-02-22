National Home Grown School Feeding Programme remains an important intervention programme because of the multiple gains it is capable of delivering. It is a vehicle for reducing hunger, promoting educational gains, health status improvement and economic stimulation. Such programmes are recognised as positive indicators for countries who are on track to achieve sustainable development. The long-term benefits to the children and the future of the nation cannot be over emphasized.

Thus the resolve to remain steadfast in ensuring that this programme reaches its objective and improves the lives of its beneficiaries.

The minister of humanitarian affairs disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, during the occasion of the 4th Annual Review of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme organised by the ministry under the umbrella of the National Social Investment Programme said since the programme was transferred to the ministry, the ministry have had continuous engagements with all state programme officials and have assigned desk officers to each of the clusters within the ministry, whom they have been liaising with for many months.

Some of the programme managers across the six geo-political zones shared their challenges with LEADERSHIP. Ogun State programme manager, Mrs Osolukoya Mopelola said the home grown school feeding has Increased enrolment rates of primary school children in the state, improved the nutritional and health status of school children, stimulated local agricultural production and boosted the income of farmers by creating a viable and ready market via the school feeding programme, adding that it has also provided empowerment opportunities for women, thereby improving family and local economy.

She said, „In Ogun State, we are feeding over 178,000 pupils or thereabouts, however, we want the federal government to improve on the funding, strengthen monitoring and evaluation, you know that if they put in a lot of money like that and it reaches the grassroots, if you don‘t monitor some people may just fail, though we have been trying because we have independent monitors, NGOs, desk officers from the local government education authority, the state moves around to monitor but we want it really to be strengthened so that we all can see and track the money where it is going and see that our primary beneficiaries which are the pupils really enjoy.“

Programme manager Abia State, Ahuruonye Gabriel Chukwuemeka said Abia State has 196,331 school children approved for the programme saying the number is not enough adding however that half bread is better than none. He congratulated the federal government for introducing this programme.

The programme manager Katsina State, Mustapha Bara‘u said, „Only half of our schools are under the feeding programme and even the pupils we have, about 330,000 are benefiting, but with the collaboration we had with the MBS, they validated the data for the state as a result of that we are now going to feed all the 2,777 public primary schools in the state and we are going to feed all the 834,457 pupils that MBS saw and validated. We were engaging only 4,097 vendors but now we‘re going to engage close to about 10,000 vendors to meet up with the enrolment.“

Adamawa State programme manager, Hauwa Ndottijo Yerima said the programme actually touches the lives of people in Nigeria as a whole because it is designed and targeted primarily for pupils. “And in Adamawa State we have about 20,952 pupils, actually, we did not

capture all the schools, we have only 10,982 pupils as a whole in Adamawa State, we have only captured 1,335 primary schools and about 600 schools is left to be captured.

“However the price tag of N70 per child remains an issue because the amount is not adequate enough for a child, which is one of the reasons we are reviewing the programme and there‘s inflation in the market, this N70 was incorporated since the inception of this programme in 2016 so there‘s need for it to be reviewed because prices of commodities are going high every day,” he said.

Comrade Umar Ndashaba, the programme manager for Niger State said, so far, they are feeding 5,050 pupils. He said, „When we came on board, what we did was to make sure everything in our menu is what is produced locally, that was the first step we took and we have used this in my state to create over 14000 jobs.”

The programme manager and the chairman of Programme Managers Forum, Muhammed Abubakar, said during the annual review of all activities conducted by the national home grown school feeding programme that states have to key into the programme within the criteria that the federal government has set.

Abubakar said, „We have increased schools enrollment, before state governments had established committees to drive enrollment, now state governments doesn‘t have to recruit any committee, they don‘t have to spend money to attract people to school, now the children take themselves to school, so we are ensuring that the enrollment and completion has come to stay.”

From the stories the state programme managers of the national home grown school feeding programme have shared so far, the current feeding price tag of N70 per child is not realistic in view of the objective of the programme and considering the inflation rate at the moment coupled with the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. There is need for government to review the price tag and also ensure efficient and effective monitoring and implementation at all levels.