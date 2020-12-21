State governments across the country have put in place stringent measures to ward off the second wave of COVID-19, including asking civil servants to work from home. Kaduna State government yesterday directed civil servants below grade level 14 to work from home as from today, Monday, December 21, 2020, in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement issued by the special adviser on media and communication to Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, the state government said that the Head of Service will issue service-wide updates as required. He explained that the workers may be directed or summoned by their supervisors who may require their presence in the office whenever the need arises.

Adekeye noted that Governor El-Rufai had signed and authorised new regulations to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State with effect from Monday. He said, “It is mandatory to wear facemasks outside the house. Organisations and individuals that allow people into their premises have the responsibility to enforce the ‘no mask, no entry mandate.’

Facemasks should be worn to cover both the nose and mouth.’’ The statement, which prohibits large gatherings, also mandated “businesses must provide thermometers for temperature checks, and sanitisers or hand-washing equipment and physical distancing measures within all facilities.’’ “Places of worship must enforce facemasks, provide sanitisers and ensure physical distancing.

The number of worshippers will be capped. Congregational worship should not exceed one hour,’’ it added. The statement further warned that ‘’transport operators must reduce capacity to not more than two passengers per row and not more than 50% of capacity. ‘’Supermarkets and providers of personal services such as hair dressing and barbing salons can remain open, but service providers and customers must use facemasks and limit the number of persons they admit and serve at any time,” it stated. The statement reiterated that “hotels can remain open, but their restaurants and bars can offer only room service.

Event centres, night clubs, gyms and bars and lounges are to close until further notice.’’ Adekeye continued: “Restaurants are restricted to takeaway services only. All schools will remain closed until it is deemed safe to reopen.

“The state government calls for collective action with citizens to curb the infections without having to resort to extraordinary measures like a lockdown. The government believes that mass compliance with Covid-19 prevention protocols should suffice to help reduce the rate of infections”.

He explained further that COVID-19 prevention measures are outlined in the FORWARD campaign, which entails the mandatory to wear facemasks when outside the house; observing physical distancing and maintaining a proper respiratory hygiene.

Other components of the FORWARD campaign include washing hands with soap under running water or using hand sanitizers, avoiding large gatherings and crowded spaces as well as remaining indoors when there is no need to be outdoors; and eating balanced meals to boost immunity.

The statement recalled that various stakeholders, including religious leaders, businesses, transporters and market unions, made commitments for continued compliance with COVID-19 protocols prior to the easing of the first lockdown in June 2020.

The spokesman pointed out that the state government was counting on the cooperation of citizens in a collective effort to stop COVID-19. He added: “Kaduna State government appeals for collective compliance with these measures to enable the state to tackle the new wave of COVID-19 infections while allowing citizens to safely continue the pursuit of livelihoods.

“The state government taskforce and other agencies will help enforce these regulations. Ultimately, the effectiveness of these measures depends on the exercise of personal responsibility and voluntary compliance with the protocols,’’ he added.

Similarly, in Niger State, following the increase in reported cases of COVID-19 related to office contacts, the state government has begun implementation of stay-at-home order for its non-essential civil servants. There were reports that some members of the Niger State House of Assembly and the legislative workers were in isolation as some legislators and staff tested positive. Also, some government officials, who had contact with the members of the State Assembly during the 2021 budget presentation have gone into isolation.

Consequently, the state’s Head of Service, Salamatu Abubakar, in a circular said, “I write to inform you that in view of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic being experienced in the country, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Belllo, Governor of Niger State has approved for workers in Niger State to stay at home with effect from Monday 21st December, 2020.”

She added that the stay-at-home directive to workers would continue till further notice except for workers and officers on essential services. Meanwhile LEADERSHIP findings revealed that samples of some principal officers of the State House of Assembly and staff were taken for test and they returned positive for some principal officers. It was further gathered by our reporter that top principal officers of the House who tested positive insist that the development must be treated as top secret.

Imo Govt Bans Gathering Above 100 Persons

Meanwhile, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has announced a ban on gathering above 100 persons in the State even as he disclosed that there has been a frightful upward surge in the confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

The governor gave the order during a state-wide broadcast yesterday in Owerri, the state capital. He disclosed that just last week, no less than 32 persons were confirmed positive with COVID-19 in the State. According to him, following the resumption of international flights, movement of people across the globe has aided further spread of the virus, adding that all COVID-19 protocols will henceforth be enforced to the letter.

The governor said, “There is absolute need to avoid gathering of crowds of more than 100 people anywhere in the state. Where such crowds must gather, those involved must wear face masks. There should be wash hand stands readily available with alcohol based sanitisers at such gatherings.”

Uzodimma further said that wearing of face masks in public has become compulsory even as Mobile courts have been deployed all over the state to try defaulters. Governor Uzodimma insist on hand washing and that sanitisers must be provided in markets and worship places, saying that “Any person or,persons caught not observing these safety protocols will be summarily prosecuted in the Mobile courts.”

The governor also announced that all government workers except Permanent Secretaries and political appointees should stay at home from today Monday, December 21, till further notice, noting that the State Secretariat which is a major crowd puller will remain shut till further notice. While he prayed that it will not be the last Christmas celebration for the people, Governor Uzodimma wished the Imo people yuletide felicitations and appealed to them to obey all the safety protocols.

Worshippers Ignore Protocols In Rivers Meanwhile, religious organisations in Rivers State, especially churches seem to have lowered their guards on the prevention of Coronavirus pandemic, leading to a sharp rise in the number of infections recorded in the state. Investigations carried out by LEADERSHIP at various churches in Port Harcourt, the state capital, during church services, indicated that while there were provisions for hand-washing and hand sanitising, majority of the worshippers ignore the outlinedoutlines protocols.

It was also gathered that 90 per cent of worshippers in most of the churches visited by our reporter had no facemasks on them, despite the littering of banners with the inscription: ‘No Facemask, No Entry’ at the entrance of most churches. Speaking with LEADERSHIP, the Rivers State commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, appealed to religious leaders to talk to their members and followers on the need to obey COVID-19 protocols.

Chike said, “Those of them who are on religious bodies, we expect the religious bodies to talk to the people. If you have anointing, the next person by your side may not have same anointing. “If you have grace, the next person to you may not have that level of grace. So, it is your responsibility to protect the next person. If you have not been infected by COVID-19 because you have anointing and grace, does the next person have such anointing and grace?”

Chike decried what he described as the herculean task being faced by officials of the Rivers State Ministry of Health in controlling crowds that go to burial ceremonies in the state, warning that there could be a possible lockdown of the entire state. He stated: “The only thing I want the public to know is very simple; wash your hands with water.

Do not go to gathe rings. The Ministry of Health is having a herculean task controlling people for burials. “The government says don’t spend money, no reception of more than 50 people. I don’t know why we eulogize the dead people. When people are alive, you look after them and do everything to make sure they are alive. “When they are dead, go and bury them. Stop gathering the whole Nigeria and killing so many cows and mixing up and risking so many other people’s lives”.

COVID-19 Deaths Recorded In 24 Hours – NCDC In a related development, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said six COVID-19 deaths have been recorded within 24 hours at the weekend. According to data from the NCDC, the number of deaths increased from 1,212 recorded on Friday to 1,218 on Saturday. Nigeria recorded its highest number of daily deaths from COVID-19 on June 16, 2020 with 31 people dying of complications from the infection. Since then, the number of daily deaths has fluctuated and no death recorded on some days. The NCDC also confirmed a total of 920 new cases in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was an increase from 806 new cases recorded on Friday. This is also the third highest daily figure recorded in the country with the highest being 1,145 recorded on Thursday. Lagos State and the FCT recorded the highest cases with 308 and 207 new positive samples respectively, while Kaduna recorded the third highest figure with 179 positive samples.

The NCDC also said 300 patients have been discharged after testing negative for coronavirus. Since the outbreak of the novel virus in the country, a total of 874,617 persons have been tested, with 77,933 turning out positive. Out of 77,933 confirmed cases in the country, 67,784 people have recovered so far.