BY OUR EDITORS

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) was established in 1999 by the federal government to facilitate enhanced quality basic education to Nigerian children. To achieve this goal, the commission was given the mandate to ensure that children of school age had uninterrupted access to nine-year free and compulsory basic education. This covers six years of primary education and three years of junior secondary school.

The commission also has the responsibility of reducing the rate of school drop-outs as well as ensuring relevance, quality, efficiency and the acquisition of literacy, numeracy, life skills and values for lifelong education of the Nigerian child.

Through the commission, the federal government creates a pool of funds to assist state and local governments to offer uniform and qualitative basic education in the country. On their part, these levels of government release counterpart funds to qualify to access the UBEC funds for the development of primary and junior secondary schools.

For the purpose of accountability, after every tranche, UBEC certifies the projects duly executed before disbursing more funds to the participating states. This measure has helped to ensure adequate and proper utilisation of the funds by the participating states.

But, 22 years down the line, the response of the states, especially in accessing funds meant for the development of primary and junior secondary schools is far from satisfactory. As at the last count, about N41.6 billion of the fund was not accessed by some states at a time most public primary and junior secondary schools are in a deplorable state.

In some states, it is actually an eyesore to find pupils taking instructions from their teachers in the open, under trees and dilapidated structures. Where there are classrooms, they are overcrowded, poorly ventilated and the environment unhygienic in an era of COVID-19 pandemic. All these take place as funds meant for the provision and upgrading of such critical infrastructure to create congenial atmosphere for learning are untapped.

In the opinion of this newspaper, one of the major problems facing the Nigerian education sector is neglect at the foundational or basic education level by the state governments which have jurisdiction over most of the primary and secondary schools in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

We admit that there has been a significant improvement in states accessing the funds. Still, inadequate infrastructure and human capital in that sub-sector define education sector at that level in the country. What rankles, in our opinion, is that there is huge fund meant, specifically, to address those issues which the states, due to some inexplicable reason, drag their feet to avail.

Even more disheartening, in our view, is that these schools currently subjected to condemnable neglect were the incubators that hatched the political leaders, public servants and provided them the platform to rise to stardom.

Curiously, while the states fail to access this huge fund, low hanging fruits as they are, in a manner of speaking, pupils are being sent home for failing to pay Parents/ Teacher Association (PTA) fees, which the school management resort to acquiring basic items for teaching and learning.

We are convinced that the observable decay in primary and junior secondary schools can be reversed, if states, particularly those defaulting in accessing the UBEC fund, demonstrate the political will by promptly paying their counterpart funds and accessing the money to decongest the overcrowded schools through the provision of more functioning classrooms, perimeter fencing to beef up security in the school amidst the pervasive abduction of students by bandits.

We recall with nostalgia that in the golden days of primary and secondary education, the maximum number of pupils per class was 40. Unfortunately, today, the same size of classrooms accommodate between 80 and 90 pupils. To say that this situation is unacceptable will be treating it mildly. It is, indeed, inhuman and a major disincentive to teaching and learning.

It is from this standpoint that we appeal to state legislatures to make new laws or amend related or allied ones to stipulate sanctions for the executive arm of government in the event that they fail to access and properly utilise the UBEC fund. But is this not asking too much when the lawmakers themselves are part of the problem of lack of focus in governance in those states.

Maybe, it will be pertinent to admonish UBEC to continue to enlighten Nigerians regarding states that have not accessed their share of the fund so that the electorate can hold them accountable. We also appeal to civil society organisations (CSOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to join the campaign by continually drawing attention to the state of public schools. They can apply pressure on the states when they eventually access the funds to use them judiciously with transparency and accountability.