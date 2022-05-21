States across the country are bracing for heavy rains and floods after a warning from the minister of water resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, indicating that 32 states and 233 local governments will be affected.

The warning is part of the 2022 Annual Flood Outlook put together by the Hydrological Services Agency.

The outlook also warned of flash and urban flooding in parts of some major cities.

LEADERSHIP Weekend spoke with state governments, communities and federal agencies working at the state levels on their preparedness and challenges before the floods.

We Have Done A Lot To Avert Flood Disaster In C/River — SEMA DG

The Cross River State government said it had taken measures against the impending flood disaster likely to hit 32 states of the federation as predicted by NIMET.

To avert the ugly situation, the director general, Cross River State Emergency Management Agency, Sir Ayim Princewill, said the agency had put some measures in place to tackle the outcome of the seasonal climate predictions.

“We used that to educate and sensitise the people, especially in local communities of hard-to-reach areas across the 18 LGAs in Cross River State.

“We are at a moment engaging town criers in local communities in the state to help sensitise the public. We have begun the cleaning up of drainages to pave the way for water to flow.”

He condemned the attitude of the residents who dump refuse and block the drainage systems.

“It’s the mindset of the people. You warn them against doing things that can block the drainage system, they do the contrary,” the DG said, adding that even though the agency had warned against erection of structures along the water channels, “because of their mentality to struggle for land, it’s easy to see people building along run-off water channels.”

Princewill, who condemned that act, said that singular act had contributed a lot to aiding and abetting flood in the state

“Because of this land struggle, they build on waterways. They need to follow the planning code given to us by the Ministry of Urban and Town Planning. These are some of the things we must adhere to.”

Also, in bid to avert the predicted flood disaster the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has mandated the deputy governor, Pro. Ivara Esu, to ensure clearance of waste from the streets.

“The instruction is that managers should go to the field to get all the waste off the streets. This is why the deputy governor has been on the contractors’ and agencies’ neck to ensure that waste, particularly in the city of Calabar, is evacuated,” he said, stressing that by doing so, water can smoothly flow along the channels.

The SEMA boss appealed to residents of the state to heed the instructions from the agency not to dump refuse in the drainage system which the state government is spending a fortune to maintain in order to avert the impending flood disaster predicted by NIMET.

Kwara Clears Drainages, Sensitises Residents

In Kwara State, the government said it had put measures in place to mitigate the effects of flooding in the state as the rainy season approaches.

The state’s commissioner for Environment, Hon. Remilekun Banigbe said the government had embarked on the clearing of blocked drainages in Ilorin metropolis to allow for free flow of water whenever it rains.

She said work was also in progress on the dredging of the Asa River to prevent it from overflowing its banks.

The commissioner added that the officials of her ministry had been organising enlightenment and sensitisation programmes for the residents on the negative effects of dumping refuse in drainages and waterways.

She advised residents living in the flood-prone areas to relocate to safer places in order to save their lives and property.

The North Central zonal coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Eugene Nyelong, said following NIMET’s predictions for the year, NEMA commenced sensitisation of the people of the need to clear their drainage systems to prevent flooding as the rainy season had commenced.

He advised the state’s residents, based on the annual flood outlooks, to look out for the weather predictions because they have a platform with critical stakeholders like SEMA and local government areas emergency committees where they send out weather outlooks based on NIMET’s prediction.

The zonal coordinator added that they had about 232 local governments across the 32 states, including Plateau state, as some areas are mapped out as red alert where flooding has been a recurring decimal.

According to him, sensitization is ongoing as they have engaged local volunteers for rapid response mechanism which was domesticated in the localities for effective communication.

He also said that the agency had sponsored Radio and Television jingles to create awareness and the need for the locals not to block waterways or engage in other activities that will cause flooding in the state.

According to him, asides the threat of flooding, indiscriminate dumping of wastes also pose health threats to the public.

“Human activities such as the dumping of waste in drains, building of houses along the waterways and very close to river banks are some major factors that have been causing flooding on the Plateau.

“Erecting houses with no or poor drainage systems can also destroy the environment. Dumping of wastes in drains also creates public health challenges,” he said.

Imo Government Adopts Proactive Measures

The Imo State government has embarked on proactive measures to prevent flood disaster in the state.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba while interacting with LEADERSHIP Weekend.

According to him, as a responsive and responsible government, the state has put mechanisms in place to prevent the disaster.

He revealed that the state government had set up a committee charged with the responsibility of disposing dust bins appropriately and emptying the gutters of all forms of wastes, with the aim of allowing free flow of water to the appropriate channels.

Hon. Emelumba said the ministry of environment had been directed to open up all blocked drainage systems while the government had embarked on rural road rehabilitation to enable the smooth flow of water any time it rains as part of measures to prevent flood disaster in the state.

He urged the populace to assist the government by observing the various measures put in place by the state government to avoid flooding.

Hon. Emelumba charged the citizens to be cautious and act responsibly by keeping their environment clean, as no responsible government tolerates acts of lawlessness, just as he submitted that ignorance of the law is no excuse.

“No person or groups of persons would be allowed to sabotage the efforts of the administration in tidying up the environment, so as to prevent flood,” he said.

Rivers State Cleans Drainages

In some parts of Rivers State, especially the Orashi Region, the issue of flooding occurs annually.

Therefore, the recent announcement by the federal government about impending flood in 32 states of the federation did not come to communities in the state as a surprise.

Although there is no State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Rivers State, the local government councils seem to be up and doing.

Majority of the local government councils, especially Port Harcourt City, Obio/Akpor, Degema, Ahoada-East and Ahoada-West, have embarked on the cleaning of drainages in their communities so as to minimize the events of the impending flooding.

NEMA, SEMA Sensitise People in Enugu

In Enugu the Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), in partnership with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has been sensitising people, especially flood disaster prone areas, on how to avert disaster in their respective areas.

As part of efforts to support victims of flood and violence, NEMA had earlier this year donated assorted relief materials worth millions of naira to victims of flood disasters and communal crisis in Igbo-Eze North and Udenu Local Government Federal Constituency.

The materials of varying quantities included blankets, mattresses, clothes, mosquito nets and bags of salt.

Director General of NEMA, Mr Mustapha Maihaja, while handing over the materials to the beneficiaries, said that the donation followed a report of flood disaster and communal crisis which affected the communities in the state.

Maihaja, represented by the South East Zonal coordinator of NEMA, Mr. Major Eze, urged everybody to be very active in promptly reporting disasters in their community.

He urged community leaders to champion the planting of trees in their areas to act as windbreakers during windstorms.

It was also gathered that the two bodies have been engaging stakeholders on how they will avert any possible flood in the state.

Osun Government Dredges Waterways

Osun State has put all machinery in place to curtail flood disaster in the state.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend in Osogbo, the state capital, the commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Mr Oladepo Solagbade Atanda, said the state government has embarked on massive dredging and channelisation of waterways across the state.

He mentioned the Ogbaagba river in Osogbo, Oora in Ilesa, and Osun tributaries across the state among others.

Besides, the daily disposal of wastes by government in major towns across the state has helped in no small way in curbing indiscriminate dumping of refuse in waterways.

Atanda also noted that government has also embarked on massive sensitisation of residents on the danger involved in careless dumping of refuse on waterways, adding that sanitary inspectors are also performing their duties diligently.

Anambra Government Commences Sensitisation,

Following the warning by NIMET of impending heavy flooding in parts of the country this year, Anambra state government has commenced sensitisation of its residents in normally affected areas to get ready not to be caught unawares when the disaster comes.

The public relations officer of the state Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Chinyere Okoye told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the agency started sensitisation, especially in the most flood prone areas of the state, since March this year.

Though she stated that about 16 out of the state’s 21 local government areas are normally affected each time heavy flooding is experienced, seven are always the worst flooded.

The seven local governments mapped as “high risk” flood disaster areas by the agency, according to the SEMA spokesperson, are: Ayamelum, Ogbaru, Anambra East, Anambra West, Orumba-North, Awka-North and Ihiala.

She stated that as part of the arrangements to provide proper safety to residents who might be fleeing their homes, the agency had started renovation work at the “Holding Centres” already constructed at different parts of the state for accommodation of such flood displaced residents.

Okoye explained that there are eight each Holding Centres at the following locations: Anambra East, Ogbaru, Awka -North, Ayamelum, Ekwusigo, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, and Ihiala.

“We shall also make arrangements to procure and stockpile relief materials like food items and other necessary items for distribution to those in the Holding Centres.

“Normally, NEMA (National Emergency Management Agency) also gives support to the state government by sending relief items for the flood victims, so we are also expecting help from them when the time comes,” the SEMA spokesperson said.

She stated that the period of heavy flooding in the state is normally from July to October.

Niger Takes Steps to Mitigate effect of Flood

Niger State is one of the most vulnerable states in terms of flood. Most of the rural communities in Niger South are settled along the flood plain of River Niger while some in Niger East are on the flood plain of River Kaduna.

Also, the middle course of the plains are often washed away when the three hydropower dams in the state release excess water from their turbines.

Consequently, the director general of the state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ahmed Inga, said early warning sensitization was one of the proactive measures taken by the government while special camps have been set up for the inevitable victims of flood.

Besides that, the government is also working on the resettlement of the most vulnerable communities around Kede area of Mokwa local government area.

It was also learnt that some communities in Shiroro local government, often affected by excess discharge of water from Shiroro dam turbines, are often given early warning information by the generation company.

We are on top of the situation – Benue Government

In Benue State, the Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Godwin Oyiwona has said that preparations are in top gear to nip in the bud flooding in the state.

The commissioner, who disclosed this in a telephone interview said following the pronouncement by the Nigeria Hydrological Services that Benue is one of the 32 states at risk of flooding this year, said government had already made available resources to mitigate the impact of flooding this year.

According to him, they include clearing of gutters and drainages especially the drainage at Idye Basin which is one of the major causes of flooding in the state.

According to him, another major cause of flooding are the activities of block moulders and farmers at the bank of River Benue which cause flooding any time it rains.

“We are also calling on residents living close to the river banks and those on flood prone areas to relocate to safer places to avoid regrets,” he said.

He said a lot of enlightenment was going on, on radio, to educate residents on the need to properly dispose of their waste to allow free flow of water in drainages.

He disclosed that he would try to convince the governor to send an executive bill to the State House of Assembly that will pronounce stiff punishment to environmental offenders.