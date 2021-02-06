By our Correspondents |

There is growing apprehension that there may be another lockdown as Nigerians continue to flout the presidential order on the use of face masks and adherence to other COVID-19 guidelines across the states, LEADERSHIP Weekend checks have revealed.

President Muhammadu Buhari had signed the presidential order which makes the use of face masks in public places mandatory in a bid to stop the spread of the COVID-19.

There had been a steady rise in the number of cases of infection in the country, prompting the presidency to caution against acts that may compel the federal government to impose a second lockdown.

Checks across the states by our correspondents showed a low level of compliance to the COVID-19 guidelines.

In Benue State, it was observed that residents have continuously flouted the Executive Order that makes the wearing of face masks and observing social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols in public mandatory.

Our correspondent who visited motor parks, churches, and other places like liquor joints, amusement parks, among other public places, observed that out of hundreds of persons only 10 per cent of the people comply with the use of face masks and other preventive measures on their own.

Reacting to the development, the state chairman of COVID-19 response team, Engr Benson Abounu, said though he is not a lawyer, he was studying the law used to implement the compulsory wearing of face mask to know whether there is need for it to be domesticated by states.

“However, it is a very good move because the best treatment for COVID-19 is prevention. It is better for one to adhere to preventive protocols of the pandemic than leaving yourself to contract this disease,” he said.

He lamented that 99 per cent of Benue citizens are not adhering to COVID-19 protocols, especially in schools.

“Nobody is even wearing a face mask despite the massive awareness created. Some people still don’t believe that the pandemic exists.”

Although Lagos State remains the epicenter of coronavirus infection in the country, carrying about 40 per cent of the total burden of the over 134,000 persons that have tested positive to the pandemic, compliance with COVID-19 guidelines in the state is still very low.

LEADERSHIP Weekend checks showed that many of the residents still believe that COVID-19 is a scam and does not exist, as most people walking on the ever-busy streets of the nation’s commercial nerve centre neither wear face masks nor observe physical distancing.

In commercial vehicles, passengers are cramped without putting on face masks.

A member of the National Union of Road Transport Worker (NURTW), Sikiru Daniel, said, “This disease they call coronavirus is not in Nigeria. Since they started shouting COVID-19, all our members in motor parks are complete. No one driver has died of COVID-19. Which worker is more exposed than a driver? It is not in Nigeria. Let’s tell ourselves the truth.”

Also, some establishments and worship centres in the state have insisted that people wear face masks and adhere strictly to social distancing protocols before they are allowed into their premises.

As part of measures to get the recalcitrant residents to comply, operatives of the Lagos State police command have been arresting people flouting the guidelines.

Recently, the police arrested 71 persons for violating COVID-19 protocol at Lekki and Surulere areas of the state respectively.

The suspects were arrested during the raiding of Folix Club, Lekki and Bench Bar, Adeniran Ogunsanya.

Prior to the arrest, the state’s commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had instructed the Taskforce, DPOs, and other operational units in the command to go after the recalcitrant and deviant individuals who might want to violate the order and bring them to book.

Odumosu further directed that officers and men of the command must intensify efforts to ensure total compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols issued by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and the Lagos State government.

As the residents continue to flout the protocols, the Lagos State Safety Commission has been compelled to seal lounges, bars, spas and nightclubs that flout the government directives.

Obviously not amused by the level of non-compliance in the state, the Lagos State House of Assembly called on the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to commence strict enforcement of the COVID-19 guidelines among residents of the state to contain further spread of the the pandemic.

The House of Assembly said its appeal for strict enforcement was informed by the outright disregard for the protocols against the pandemic by some residents and visitors to the state.

In Taraba State, the Executive Order that makes wearing of facemask compulsory as well as social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols is not being adhered to.

A survey in Jalingo, the state capital, showed that while normal day-to-day activities are going on, the people are not ready to comply with the guidelines.

In religious gatherings, many Christians do not believe that they will be infected with the virus in the presence of God, so they see no need preventing themselves.

But the compliance level in the educational sector had been encouraging.

At the Taraba State University, students are not allowed to walk around school premises without a face mask, as the school security are authorised to send any students without face mask away.

Prior to the resumption date, the institution had taken certain decisions on COVID-19 protocols, including fumigating the school environment, providing personal hygiene equipment.

In Plateau State, since the resumption of schools as directed by the federal government, all public and private schools in Jos, the state capital, have been making efforts to observe COVID-19 protocols.

Our correspondent who visited some of the schools observed that they all adhere to the directive of COVID-19 protocols by providing the essential facilities in their various schools such as hands sanitiser, thermometer, and making it compulsory for all students coming to the schools to wear face masks.

Also, places of worship are not left out as worshippers are guided to wear face masks before entering the auditorium while the seats are arranged with the view to maintain social distancing.

But at the ever busy Ahmadu Bello Terminus and other satellite markets, our correspondent observed that both buyers and sellers are not observing COVID-19 protocols, even as there is no enforcement, either by the police, road safety, and other relevant security agencies in the state.

Efforts to speak to the state commissioner of Health, Dr Nenkor Lar, on the level of compliance to the Executive Order that makes the wearing of face masks and observing social distancing in public mandatory did not yield results as his mobile phones were switched off as of the time of filing this report.

In Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, the level of compliance with the Executive Order is very low.

The state commissioner for Information, Comrade Ini-Ememobong, in a statement, said people were wearing face masks wrongly and even sharing it with friends.

Although the ban on religious and social gathering had been lifted, many worshipers have jettisoned the directive on wearing of face mask and social distancing.

It was gathered that the protocols are not observed in most Churches and other worship centres.

With markets now fully opened, traders across the state have refused to comply with the Executive Order.

Similarly, many workers in both private and government offices do not wear face mask while at work, whiles chools in some parts of the state have partially complied with the order.

The state chairman of COVID-19 Management Committee and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, said the state government would no longer tolerate citizens and residents who flout the guidelines and safety measures put in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“By wearing a face mask, you are doing yourself a favour, members of your family and the larger society. It is for the good of all. We cannot allow this contagion to weaken the economy of Akwa Ibom State,” he said.

In Yobe, the state government committee on the prevention and control of the spread of COVID-19 has threatened to penalise anyone found violating the preventive laid down protocols by the federal government.

LEADERSHIP Weekend observed that many people in the state are reluctant to observe the pandemic’s preventive protocols, especially wearing of facemask and observance of social distancing in markets among other crowded areas.

Similarly, most places that were hitherto equipped with hand-washing points such as motor parks, places of worship among other areas no longer have such items while those available are not functioning.

The committee led by its chairman and Yobe State deputy governor, Idi Gubana, said the government would no longer tolerate violation of the protocols by the people.

The committee directed that henceforth people at places of worship, public transport, hotels, schools, banks, among other public places, must adhere to the protocols for a healthy society.

At schools and institutions of higher learning, students and teachers were seen observing the protocols, especially wearing face masks and washing of hands before entering the school premises.

Commissioner for Health, Mohammed Lawan Gana, while speaking on the commitment to the control of the disease, said the Yobe State government has since the first wave of the pandemic been working with all relevant stakeholders on the prevention and control of the spread of the disease.

In Niger State, compliance with wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 in public places had been high, except in worship centres.

LEADERSHIP Weekend findings revealed that while compliance with COVID-19 protocols in offices, garages, schools and markets is high in the state, it is below average in worship centres.

In offices, only civil servants from level 12 and above are allowed to come to work under strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Don’t Molest, Abuse Human Rights, Only Monitor Compliance , NSCDC Warns Officers

Meanwhile, the acting commandant-general, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), Hilary Kelechi Madu, has warned all officers and men of the corps to guard against molesting and abusing the fundamental human rights of Nigerians while enforcing general compliance with the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari .

Madu who emphasised in a statement signed by the corps public relations officer, DCC Sola Odumosu, that the decision to ensure strict adherence to the executive order is predicated on the need to preserve the sanctity of lives said, “as a major stakeholder in the security /safety project, ensuring the wellbeing of every Nigerian is paramount to the Corps”.

He directed all zonal and state commandants to immediately inaugurate a five-man monitoring and enforcement team, comprising carefully selected officers and men and deploy them to markets, schools, motor-parks, churches, mosques, recreation centers and other places to monitor total compliance.

While stressing the need to ensure discipline and professionalism, the acting CG charged each region/state command to internalise the directive by first ensuring absolute compliance by personnel at the frontline who will in turn enforce the guidelines for preventing the spread and containment of the dreaded virus.

The NSCDC top brass who warned that the second wave of the pandemic must not be treated with kid gloves stressed the need for the stepping up of sensitisation and citizen’s enlightenment campaign to encourage Nigerians to take responsibility in ensuring that they stay safe with their loved ones.

He said, “I enjoin every officer to put on the crown of civility which the corps is noted for, whilst our watchword “humility and integrity in service delivery” should guide you never to go out of order. Rather, be disciplined and professional in your approach, do not molest anyone while discharging your duty and respect their fundamental human rights”.

FG Explains Why PMB, Osinbajo, Governors will Be Vaccinated First

Meanwhile, the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the decision to have the president, vice president, and governors as the first set of people to take the COVID-19 vaccine is to puncture the conspiracy theories going around about safety of vaccines.

Mohammed also said that the government owes it as a point of duty to do a lot of enlightenment campaigns to neutralise the effect of the conspiracies and remove fear from the mind of the people.

The minister who spoke in Abuja during a chat with some selected journalists also pleaded with religious leaders, political leaders and the elite to join in assuring their followers that the government would not introduce unsafe vaccines.

He said the government has set the target of vaccinating at least 70 per cent of Nigerians in the next two years as vaccines remain the only sure way to protect the people.

He however blamed the non-adherence to COVID-19 protocols for the recent surge in the number of cases in the country.

He said, “The crux of the matter is that many Nigerians still live in denial. They don’t believe there is COVID-19. And for many of them, when we announce that so many people have tested positive and so many have died, these things just remain as figures and numbers until when those who are close to them are victims that they begin to realise that this is a serious matter.

“This is why every successful and celebrated Nigerians, who has gone through this and has come out of it, has shared their experience and I say this is not a joke. In the first instance we don’t have the health infrastructure to support this kind of total recklessness on the part of Nigerians”.