Attorneys-general in 36 states of the federation have dragged to court the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, over non-remittance of stamp duty funds generated from the states.

In the suit, the state attorneys sued Malami because funds from stamp duties are not remitted into states’ coffers.

They sought an order of the court to mandate Malami to pay N176 billion for the backlog of stamp duties received between 2015 and 2020.

The document read in part, “An order of this honourable court directing the defendant to pay over to the plaintiffs all the sum of monies amounting to N176,067,400,000,00 representing ascertained and admitted collected stamp duties on individual persons’ transactions within their respective states for the period of 2015 and 2020, and thereafter till the time of the judgment of this honourable court or any other sum as the plaintiffs may be found entitled by the honourable court.”

The attorneys-general also sought an order of perpetual injunction, “restraining the defendant by himself, privies, agents or any persons by whatever name or howsoever called from appointing anyone for the purpose of collecting stamp duties on individual persons’ transactions within the respective states of the plaintiffs henceforth.”

They further sought to declare that Malami had no right to withhold stamp duty transactions from individuals in their states.