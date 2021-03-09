The executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, has said COVID -19 vaccines have been deployed and states will start receiving them today.

Speaking at the daily national briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Shuaib said, “The movement of vaccines to the states has commenced today.

“All things being equal, the delivery of the vaccines will be completed tomorrow (Tuesday). The delivery of the vaccines to the states is predicated on satisfactorily meeting the conditions to keep them safe and potent. We are designating vaccine accountability officers in the States and LGAs to closely monitor the management and utilization of the vaccines. These VAOs will also ensure retrieval of vaccine vials for proper disposal.

“Recall that we officially launched our homegrown T.E.A.C.H. strategy of electronic registration of our citizens for the vaccination programme. This is the first time in our immunization programme that the target population would be pre-registered for efficient and orderly scheduling of date and time to receive the vaccine, which will be carried out in phases/pulses according to predetermined classifications.

“All persons 18 years and above, beginning with the frontline health workers and the elderly are therefore encouraged to register for the vaccination, through our COVID-19 vaccination e-registration portal available on our website (www.nphcda.gov.ng).”

He urged the media and all stakeholders involved in the public health intervention to do all they can to promote the e-registration under the Electronic Immunization Data Management Scheme as this structure will be further deployed for future public health interventions.