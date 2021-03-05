By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

The federal government has declared that states that are yet to meet the conditions will not receive the COVID vaccines.

This is even as President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will on Saturday receive the COVID-19 vaccine publicly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, Governors and their deputies will take the COVID -19 vaccine on March 10.

Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the second edition of State House weekly briefing. Shuaib said the number one and two citizens will receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after some frontline health workers are vaccinated on Friday.

He also said the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha will also receive his first dose of the vaccine on the same day.

This is even as the Director-General, of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Iheakwazu, has warned that as much as vaccines provide some very important light, the response of – testing, surveillance, protecting health workers, investing in national health security, driving risk communications, etc. has to continue.

Director General of National Agency for Food Drugs and Administration Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said since the arrival of the vaccine to the country on Tuesday, the agency has been carrying out series of checks on the efficacy of the vaccine.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, warned that as a country, Nigeria has been lucky so far but, “we must not stretch our luck. We must continue with our non-pharmaceutical measures.”

Meanwhile, the governors in a communique after an emergency virtual meeting of the Nigerian Governors Forum said the security of vaccines is assured.