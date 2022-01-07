The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, has announced a manhunt of suspects with bullet wounds in connection with the attack on the Ideato South Police station.

Police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, made the disclosure in a statement.

He explained that the manhunt was for suspects who sustained gunshot wounds during the shoot-out with policemen on Thursday.

Abattam appealed to residents especially in the Ideato South local government area with any information to immediately inform the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the gunmen invaded the station after they threw in improvised explosive device, after which they engaged the police in a gun duel.

However, no life was lost while the suspected hoodlums sustained gunshot wounds and ran into the surrounding bush.

ADVERTISEMENT