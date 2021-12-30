ADVERTISEMENT
Stakeholders and statutory delegates of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) have pledged their support for the Igoche Mark’s ambition for the federation’s top position.
The NBBF chieftains who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports in Abuja declared their endorsement of Mark’s candidature, saying his ambition was in the interest of Nigeria’s basketball and it’s practitioners.
Chairman, Kaduna State Basketball Association and FIBA Technical Commissioner, Pastor Skambo Morrison, said Mark has been around in basketball as a player, developer, entrepreneur and has all it takes to change the fortunes of Nigeria’s basketball for better.
Morrison, a former international and board member in the Tijjani Umar-led NBBF board, also believes Mark’s strong background having worked with parliamentarians would be an added advantage to the game of basketball in the country.
“IG has been very much around basketball as a player, developer and entrepreneur supporting the game. So, it is not just about passion now he has what all it takes to turn things around for the betterment of Nigeria’s basketball.
“He has the experience and strong background of having worked with lawmakers, he strongly understands how things work..There is nothing impossible for someone who handled local things and participated in international engagements,” Morrison said.
Also, the coach of the Nigerian Custom Service (NCS) basketball team and technical reps for NBBF board elect, said the technical officials of Nigeria’s basketball are strongly behind Mark’s ambition.
He said Mark Mentor Basketball Club of Abuja chairman understands the need of the technical officials and recognises people in their own rights.
“He is not going to work alone because he knows that technical people need to be part of his course. So, we are ready to assist to make sure we grow the game.
I believe since he recognizes other people in their own right with what he has as a leader we will be able to conquer all things. I have been in the game for a long time as coach and I have been to all the championships be it world cup, Olympics, junior championship and all that, I know I have gotten the experience and for him calling me to come and join him, we will make sure things work well,” Nnaji said.
Mark, an accomplished entrepreneur had stated that his concern over the worsening state of Nigeria’s basketball, occasioned by the inactive of the domestic leagues in the last four years of the just terminated Musa Kida-led NBBF board pushed him into joining the Federation’s presidential race.
He promised to unite Nigeria’s basketball family if given the opportunity, saying the strength is in number.
“The division in the basketball family right now is much. The basketball family now is even worse than a political party, which shouldn’t be. One of the first things I will try to do is to unite the family. We don’t need division. Our strength is in numbers,” Mark told journalists recently in Abuja.