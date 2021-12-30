ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Stakeholders and statutory delegates of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) have pledged their support for the Igoche Mark’s ambition for the federation’s top position.

The NBBF chieftains who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports in Abuja declared their endorsement of Mark’s candidature, saying his ambition was in the interest of Nigeria’s basketball and it’s practitioners.

Chairman, Kaduna State Basketball Association and FIBA Technical Commissioner, Pastor Skambo Morrison, said Mark has been around in basketball as a player, developer, entrepreneur and has all it takes to change the fortunes of Nigeria’s basketball for better. Morrison, a former international and board member in the Tijjani Umar-led NBBF board, also believes Mark’s strong background having worked with parliamentarians would be an added advantage to the game of basketball in the country. “IG has been very much around basketball as a player, developer and entrepreneur supporting the game. So, it is not just about passion now he has what all it takes to turn things around for the betterment of Nigeria’s basketball. “He has the experience and strong background of having worked with lawmakers, he strongly understands how things work..There is nothing impossible for someone who handled local things and participated in international engagements,” Morrison said. Also, the coach of the Nigerian Custom Service (NCS) basketball team and technical reps for NBBF board elect, said the technical officials of Nigeria’s basketball are strongly behind Mark’s ambition. He said Mark Mentor Basketball Club of Abuja chairman understands the need of the technical officials and recognises people in their own rights. “He is not going to work alone because he knows that technical people need to be part of his course. So, we are ready to assist to make sure we grow the game.