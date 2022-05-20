Minority caucus in the House of Representatives tasks President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sign the one item amendment to the Electoral Act 2022 transmitted to him by the National Assembly for assent since last week so as to avert an imminent political crisis in the country.

The caucus in a statement noted with grave concern that the president’s delay in signing the single amendment to Section 84 (8) to the Electoral Act 2022 has thrown the nation into serious confusion and constitutes a huge threat to democracy and the smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, in a statement argued that further delay in signing the amendment to the Electoral Act to give political parties a sense of direction in the conduct of primaries for the election of candidates for the 2023 general elections had the capacity to derail the entire democratic process and destabilize the country.

“As representatives of the people, the Minority Caucus urges Mr President to avert an imminent political crisis which has the capacity of exacerbating the security situation in the country by immediately signing the Amendment to the Electoral Act 2022 and leaving a legacy of a credible electoral process to the nation.

“Our caucus calls on all Nigerians, the civil society, the international community and all lovers of democracy to prevail on President Buhari to immediately sign the amendment to the Electoral Act 2022 and save our nation from an avoidable crisis,” Elumelu stated.