President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered every member of the Federal Executive Council who has the ambition to contest elective offices to resign from his cabinet on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed disclosed this to State House correspondents yesterday after the council meeting presided over by President Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Those affected are ministers of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; labour and employment, Chris Ngige; science, technology and innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu; education (state), Emeka Nwajiuba; and justice and attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami.

Apart from Malami who is gunning for the governorship seat in his state, Kebbi, the rest have joined the presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Others are the minister of state for mines and steel, Uche Ogar, who is running for governorship position in Abia State; and the minister of women affairs, Pauline Tallen, who declared her ambition to contest for the senatorial seat in Plateau State.

Lai Mohammed said: “The mandate I have from the president is to announce that all members of the Federal Executive Council contesting for elective office must resign their ministerial cabinet appointments on or before Monday the 16th of May, 2022.”

When asked if the directive affects Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who is vying for the post of president, the information minister clarified that the vice president was elected, not appointed.

On the fate of other political appointees like the Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele, who might also be running for the post of president, Mohammed said the directive might be extended to non-cabinet members.

“As of this moment, the mandate I have is for members of the Federal Executive Council. Subsequently, it might affect other political appointees but that will be made known. If there is going to be any amendment or any inclusion, you will be informed in due course,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige has said he would seek further clarification from Mr President on the matter.

He also said he would need to consult with his constituents to know the next line of action to take.

Uncertainty Over Amaechi’s Resignation As Minister Of Transportation

There was uncertainty over the reported resignation of minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi as his aides described the news as fake and untrue.

Amaechi’s social media handler, Nkeiru Ibeleme said the news of the minister’s resignation is not true.

Also, his official photographer, Israel Ibeleme also described the news as fake.

APC Twitter UK handle had reported that Amaechi resigned his position following President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that all cabinet members vying for elective offices in the 2023 elections, should resign before May 16.

It Will Stop Impunity, Illegality – CSOs

Like IPAC, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country have welcomed the order given by President Buhari to political appointees in his cabinet who are interested in vying for various political offices to resign before Monday, stating that the appointees have grossly disregarded the provision of the electoral act.

The CSOs, which said Buhari’s directive will stop impunity and illegalities perpetrated by the political appointees, also called on various political parties not to commercialise politics.

The CSOs which spoke to LEADERSHIP are: Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and the Transparency International (TI).

Speaking through one of their leaders, Awwal Musa Rafsanjani, the CSOs said political appointees must submit their resignation letter as quickly as possible.

The CSOs also commended Buhari for taking a step they described as laudable.

“It is a laudable step for listening to the call of Nigerians towards a free and fair election. It shows that the president wants a transparent election,” the CSOs said.

How Nwajiuba’s Exit Letter Prompted Presidential Directive

It was learnt that the minister of state for education, Emeka Nwajiuba, had tendered his resignation even before President Muhammadu Buhari ordered all cabinet members interested in contesting the 2023 elections to quit his government.

Nwajiuba, who was commended by Buhari for taking the initiative to resign before his executive directive to ministers and political appointees, had actually resigned on April 28. This may have prompted the president to direct his minister-colleagues to follow suit.

At yesterday’s FEC meeting, the president singled out Nwajiuba for commendation, adding, “I expect other members of this council seeking to be president to resign with immediate effect.”

The implication of this presidential directive is that the ministers and political appointees, who had not resigned before now, may not be cleared by the APC screening committee as they had failed to comply with the Article 3(L) of the party’s guidelines which directs that all political appointees with political ambition resign their offices 30 days to the party primaries and national convention.

Political Parties Back President, As Appeal Court Sets Aside Judgment On Section 84

Meanwhile, the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) has supported the president’s stance that political appointees vying for various political offices should resign before Monday, stating that it is the most reasonable thing to do.

IPAC, which is the umbrella body of all the political parties in the country, said the president’s action will deepen democracy in the country.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP last night, IPAC chairman, Alhaji Yabagi Sani, said the action of President Muhammadu Buhari will deepen democracy.

“Yeah, the directive is in order. We expected such a firm stand and we are in total support,” Sani said.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has voided a ruling of the Federal High Court, Umuahia, that nullified the controversial Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The court, however, said it would have validated the controversial law if the main suit had been properly brought before it.

Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act bars political appointees from seeking elective public office or voting as delegates in a party primary unless they resign their positions.

The court, in its judgement, voided the judgment of the Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, which had nullified the controversial section.

In its judgement delivered by a three-member panel of the appellate court led by Hamma Akawu Barka, it held that the Federal High Court, Umuahia, lacked jurisdiction to have adjudicated the suit.

The appellate court further said the plaintiff, Nduka Edede, lacked the legal standing to have filed the case.

The panel also held that Mr Edede did not establish any cause of action that would have given the grounds to approach the court over the matter. Consequently, the appellate court struck out the case marked: FHC/UM/CS/26/2022 which Mr Edede lodged before the Federal High Court in Umuahia.

The judgment was on the appeal marked: CA/OW/87/2022 and filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

LEADERSHIP recalls that on March 18 2022, a Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, had struck down Section 84(12) of the newly amended Electoral Act which President Muhammadu Buhari had written to the National Assembly to delete.

The court in its judgment, delivered by Justice Evelyn Anyadike, held that the section was unconstitutional, invalid, illegal, null, void and of no effect whatsoever and ought to be struck down as it cannot stand when it is in violation of the clear provisions of the Constitution.

Reps Concur With Senate, Allow President, Governors To Vote At Primaries

House of Representatives yesterday rejected an amendment to the Electoral Act 2022 with a view to delay nomination of candidates by political parties for 30 days.

The rejected amendment sought to reduce the number of days before the date appointed for a general election that political parties have to submit the list of candidates who emerged from valid primaries to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC had turned down the appeal for an extension of the deadline for the conduct of primaries by political parties.

Some registered political parties, through the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), had asked the commission to review its timetable and schedule of activities to afford member parties enough time to put their houses in order.

LEADERSHIP gathered that those behind the proposed amendment wanted to use the House to arm-twist INEC into doing their bidding.

The House, in an emergency plenary session which lasted for about one hour, however, effected amendment to section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022 to allow governors and other statutory delegates to participate in political party primaries.

Deputy speaker of the House, Ahmed Idris Wase, had at the commencement of plenary announced that the House should go into an emergency session. Shortly after the session, leader of the House, Ado Doguwa moved for the amendment of the electoral act.

LEADERSHIP gathered that members had during the executive session rejected the proposed amendment to section 29 of the Act and agreed only to amend section 84.

The electoral act was eventually amended to allow governors and other statutory delegates participate in political party primaries.

The House passed the amendment to section 84 of the Act after consideration of a Bill entitled: “A Bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act No 13, 2022; and for Related Matters (HB. 1984), sponsored by Hon Abubakar Hassan Fulata.

The amendment, which was on nomination of candidates by parties, was made to Section 84 (8) of the Act, allowing statutory delegates already prescribed in the Constitution of the party to participate.

APC Shifts Gov’ship, NASS Primaries To May 20, 24

All Progressives Congress (APC) has adjusted timetable for its primary elections, with the governorship primaries now shifted from May 18 to May 20, while primaries for Senate and House of Representatives are now slated for May 24 and 25 respectively.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the party decided to adjust its timetable following the amendment to section 84(8) of the Electoral Act passed by the Senate on Tuesday.

The new Electoral Act 2022 signed recently by President Muhammadu Buhari prevents statutory delegates from participating in indirect primaries, and if political parties go ahead with their primaries without the amendment, statutory delegates will be exempted from the primaries.

The House of Assembly primaries will now hold on May 22.

This is contained in an adjusted timetable released yesterday by the party’s national organising secretary, Suleiman Argungu.

According to the timetable, Saturday, May 14 and 15 has been slated for the screening of presidential, governorship, Senate and House of Representatives and House of Assembly aspirants.

In the old timetable which was replaced by the one released yesterday, the primaries for governorship was fixed for May 18, the state House of Assembly for May 20, while the primaries for House of Representatives and Senate were scheduled for May 22 and 24 respectively.