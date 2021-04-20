By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Green White Green Sports Centre Ltd (GWG) has warned all universities and other higher institutions of learning in Nigeria against partaking in an illegal Higher Institution Football League (HiFL) which it said is being planned by impostors.

Secretary, HISL/HIFL Supreme Management Committee, Babatunde Adejuwon, in a press statement, said the Higher Institution Sports League (HISL) and HIFL trademarks are owned by the GWG.

He therefore threatened to take legal action against anyone impersonating the GWG.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to ‘HiFL PRE-LEAGUE QUALIFIERS FIXTURES’ that are being circulated on the social media platform.

“We wish to state categorically that GWG who is the rightful owner of HISL/HIFL trademark is yet to come up with its aggregate sports programmes for all Higher Education Institutions — in a way that suits developmental needs of combining sports with education.

“We therefore warn unsuspected public, universities and other tertiary institutions in the country as well as corporate organisitions against patronising or partaking in the illegal league.

“Please note that our legal team is also taking the necessary actions to unmask the impostors.

“GWG acquired HISL/HIFL under the Trade Marks Act (CAP 436 Laws Of The Federation of Nigeria 1990; section 22 (3) Regulation 65) and registered in Class 41 Under No 110975 as of the date 21th November, 2018 In respect of Education: providing of training; entertainment; sporting and cultural activities.