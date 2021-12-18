Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has said the steady development of Osun State by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola led government is commendable .

Governor Tambuwal who stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Oyetola in his office lauded him for restoring industrial harmony in the state.

The governor said though he was in Osogbo to attend a social function, yet, in line with the culture of the Sokoto people, he deemed it expedient to come and pay homage to his “brother and Egbon,” and to encourage him to continue to deliver good governance to the people of Osun.

“I have followed your trajectory since you became governor three years ago and I have noticed steady improvement in the fortunes of the state. You have restored payment of full salaries and you are still providing infrastructure despite the obvious economic challenges.

“The steady growth and development Osun is witnessing under your leadership is highly commendable.

“I am in Osogbo to attend a wedding but in line with our custom and tradition, I thought it wise to pay my homage to my Egbon and brother, the Governor of Osun,” Tambuwal added.

Responding, Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola remarked that the visit would help strengthen the country’s unity.

Oyetola who appreciated Tambuwal’s gesture during the visit said Tambuwal could have chosen to come in quietly and attend his function without bothering to call on him.

He sympathised with the Sokoto State government over the spate of armed banditry in the state, and applauded the governor for the giant strides he had recorded so far since 2015 when he was first elected governor before his re-election in 2019.