BY ISRAEL ADE’DUNIA, Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos police command have promised to tackle criminals who have a penchant for attacking the Ikeja Computer Village during yuletide season, warning them to steer clear from the area or face full wrath of the law.

Akinwande Adeyemi , a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in charge of Computer Village police post told our correspondent that recent concerted efforts of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu and the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Muyiwa Adejobi led to arrest of 18 suspected cultists at Ikorodu and Mushin area of the state.

According to the police chief, as the yuletide and the New Year is approaching, crime rate is picking at Computer Village with the increased stream of local and foreign business men and women doing business daily to meet demands of the seasons.

He warned those who will be shopping for new office and home electronics, appliances, computers and other accessories to be extra careful with their money and beware what they buy according to the law of ‘caveat-emptor.’

He said for instance, if an iPhone that values between N150,000 or N200,000 is being sold for N30,000 or less, the buyer should beware.

Adeyemi however assured that there is no cause for alarm, saying he had held meetings with the leaders of the Computer Village since he assumed the command of the post July last year, not to employ criminals as workers in error and to cooperate with the police to stem criminality in the village.

While vouching that, “Though over 60 per cent of the boys and girls who market wares for themselves and their companies in the market streets are honest, a few unsuspecting criminals mix with them to operate and once they finish their operations, they move ‘escape’ to the Ipodo areas which is not under my command.”

Crimes such as burglary, theft, robbery, sale of fake and stolen products will definitely rise, Adeyemi explained, saying that with the cooperation of his men at the station, there will be no cause for alarm.

One of the dealers in computers at the market (who pleads anonymity) confirmed having attended a meeting with the police chief, opined that in a “world that everything is going digital, it would have been helpful to the police chief and his men if Close Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) are installed around the station as this will help track down crime perpetrations and the criminals.