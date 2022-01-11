Ekiti State Command of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned criminally minded people to steer clear of the state.

The state NSCDC commandant, Mr. John Fayemi, who stated this, vowed that his men will arrest and prosecute anyone found perpetrating criminal acts, not minding who or what they are.

Fayemi spoke yesterday at the command’s headquarters in Ado Ekiti while parading three suspects including a 21-year old salesboy, Tobiloba Olayinka and 21-year old Ayodeji Fanas to the newsmen.

Olayinka was arrested for allegedly plotting to kidnap his boss and extort a sum of N1.5 million ransom from him while Fanas was nabbed for stealing a sum of N500,00 under the guise of helping his victim to purchase a vehicle.

He said the first suspect was arrested by men of anti-terrorism operatives of the command on January 8, after discreet investigation.

The NSCDC boss described as mere insinuation, the rumour that members of a certain ethnic group perpetrating crimes in Ekiti were being spared from arrest and prosecution.

“Most of these things are insinuations. Recently, the Federal Government listed bandits as terrorists, so law has no respect for ethnicity and religion. Those perpetrating crimes are not being arrested based on ethnicity or religion,” he said.

