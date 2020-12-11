The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday warned governors of the 36 states of the federation to steer clear of the N17 trillion pension fund, saying workers will resist any attempt to borrow or withdraw from the fund.

President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba while speaking at the 47th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) in Abuja, vowed to mobilise Nigerian workers nationwide to protest any move by the governors to borrow/withdraw from the pension funds purportedly for infrastructural development.

Wabba said the state governments had no authority over the money, which he said was largely made up of contributory funds from federal and private-sector workers.

“Pension money is not for borrowing, pension money is in the retirement savings of workers it cannot be borrowed. Its like money in your savings account that nobody can borrow the money.

“You must go through the bank and in this case, you must go through the PFAs and their guidelines; even the guidelines they want to play down but to the glory of God, the board of Pencom commission has been constituted

“I stand here to represent all of you, we are not going to agree; less than 5% of the states are keying into the contributory pension yet they want to borrow the money. The bulk of the money is from federal government workers and private-sector workers so how do you want to borrow from where you have not sown?

“It is not free money and let me sound a bit of warning, any day that we hear the pension fund, our money has been borrowed, I will declare a protest and everybody is going to be on the street to protect our hard earned money.

“The money belongs to workers, we contribute that money so that when we retire we can have something for retirement so they have no say whatsoever, both the principal and the capital belongs to us,” he said.

Wabba added, “Let me sound a warning to assure all of you workers across the length and breadth of this country, to say that our money will be safe. We will do everything possible to ensure that nobody comes to dip his hands into the money. We are not going to allow our standards to be lowered than what obtains in other climes.”

On the increased price of Petroleum, Wabba who said workers were in a system where the capital seeks to dominate labour despite being the creators of the wealth said labour rejected the increase because

petroleum pump price should not be left to be determined by the market forces whose sole aim was targeted at making profits even at the detriment of the masses.

“Anything you leave to market forces citizens will suffer because the

primary focus of governance is actually to defend the interest and

welfare of our workers and even the citizens and therefore, when you

leave it to market forces it is then about profit and the condition of

citizens, workers and ordinary people have continued to be

impoverished.”

Wabba further pledged the labour’s commitment towards working in

unity and solidarity to always defend workers rights and to ensure

workers were not surcharged.

On his part, national president, Medical and Health Workers Union of

Nigeria (MHWUN), Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah, condemned federal

government’s involvement in scuttling strike actions through the use

of some Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs), stressing that workers

have legal rights to embark on industrial actions to drive home their

demands.

“In a plethora of cases, the courts have affirmed the right of the

workers to embark on strike. That strike is a legitimate weapon

available to the Trade Union to ventilate their grievances especially

when the provision is S.41 of the Trade Dispute Act bordering on

number of days has been compiled with.

“I would therefore appeal to the Federal Government to enrich our

industrial relations practice through the interplay of the

relationship between the management (Government) and the workers

(Trade Unions) rather than scuttling the relationship through a 3rf

party interloper represented by the NGOs.”id.