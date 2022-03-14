A political support group, Saraki Is Coming Door To Door organisation, has said that only former Senate President Bukola Saraki can fix Nigeria even as it called on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Governor Aminu Waziri Tabuwal of Sokoto State, to step down from the presidential race and support Saraki.

In a terse statement on Monday, coordinator of the group, Umar Faringado Kazaure, said the call to Atiku and Tambuwal became necessary since Saraki possesses the strength and know-how to take Nigeria out of the woods.

“Without being immodest, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki is the candidate to be beat. He is the one with the strength and know-how to fix Nigeria and take the country out of the woods, a condition occasioned by the maladministration of the incumbent government of the All Progressives Congress.

“Therefore, Saraki Is Coming Door To Door organisation is calling on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tabuwal, to step down from the 2023 presidential race and support Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, who is the man of the moment and with capacity to ultimately win the race on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party,” Faringado stated.

He added that Saraki deserve the chance to fly the PDP flag at the 2023 presidential election given his popularity among the youths and his connection with other strata of the Nigerian society.

