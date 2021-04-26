By Our Correspondent

Did you know remote working has been there even before the era of the internet? It is believed that the first remote worker was from the early ’70s. Although most of us are slowly learning to adapt to working remotely, especially due to the global Pandemic, research shows that remote work increases productivity by up to 80%.

Stephan Talabira, a business economics specialist and applied mathematics from Uzhgorod National University, talks about the importance of remote access work models and why we can’t afford to ignore them.

After University, Stephan founded a website development company that later developed into mobile app development. He is also a founder of a premium ads marketing agency.

Here are five reasons remote work models are a reality we must embrace, according to Stephan Talabira:

• Reduced business expenses

With a remote work access model, one is able to cut on costs incurred during sourcing and leasing of office space, furnishing, office equipment, among others. The reduced expenses will directly transfer to more income which means the company will generate much more.

• Higher rate of employee retention

As an employer, you do not have to be in constant fear of losing employees due to maybe relocation or any other manageable situation. Your employees will work for you no matter where they are.

• Greater access to applicants

In remote working, one can hire from any part of the world. This is advantageous to the company as you can get skilled employees who are willing to work under your budget. The ability to be able to post jobs, conduct interviews, and even hire online gives employers a diverse view of the business.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Better balance between work and personal life

With remote working comes a lot of flexibility. An employee is able to work in a conducive environment which in turn increases productivity. The daily commute to and from work is a known cause of stress among employees and employers; when working remotely, people are in good mental health and are well able to manage their day-to-day activities.

• Avoidance of disasters and pandemic

Remote working often means fewer meetings which can lead to the reduced spread of illnesses like flu. Flu is known to spread fast and, if not managed, can affect a lot of people in workspaces leading to reduced productivity.

Given the points put across by Stephan, remote working is an asset you should consider because of its many advantages.

With the current pandemic, remote working is something that will be with us for a long time, so it’s high time we embrace it and use it to our advantage.