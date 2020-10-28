The board of Trustees of the Stephen Keshi Football and Vocational Training Center (SKFVTC) has commenced plans to kick start the 3rd edition of the Stephen Keshi National Under-17 Football tournament.

According to a release by the organiser, the annual youth tournament is scheduled to hold from December 1 – 5, 2020 in the ancient City of Benin, Edo State capital.

The event, which is expect to attract over 40 youth football teams across the country to Edo, is put together by the SKFVTC in collaboration with Nigeria Players Union and National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers (NANPF), in commemoration of the late former Super Eagles captain and coach, Stephen Keshi.

The inaugural edition of the tournament was held in Benin in 2018 while the expanded second edition was staged in Asaba, Delta State, last year.