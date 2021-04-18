ADVERTISEMENT

BY ABUODUN SIVOWAKU, Lagos

Sterling Bank Plc has developed OnePay for Business, a mobile app that empowers merchants to use their mobile phones as Point-of-Sales systems.

According to the company, the mobile App allows merchants and their customers to receive and make cardless, contactless and cashless payment for goods and services in a near-cash form using QR Code, Bluetooth and PaywithSpecta.

The group head, Digital Banking at Sterling Bank, Dipo Alabede introducing OnePay for Business in Lagos, said it meets the need for a hygienic payment method in a COVID-19 world. “The contactless payment feature on the app is essential for merchants and customers because it keeps both safe as the world combats the coronavirus pandemic. It is also an effortless way to make payments,” he said.

According to Alabede, OnePay for Business is easy to use and available for download on the Android Play Store and iOS Store. It requires a smartphone with an internet connection to set up. After setting up, customers can log in to use payment options that include QR Code, nearby payment (Bluetooth) and PaywithSpecta.

Alabede explained that customers could make payment using the app’s QR feature if it is enabled as a part of their mobile banking offerings. “To pay merchants, customers have to open their OneBank app or any other bank mobile app to select the QR service option, validate and complete the transaction.”

Also, the Chief Digital Officer of the bank Olayinka Oni, described OnePay for Business as another means of enriching lives through immediate settlement value for merchants.

In a goodwill message, Ibraheem Babalola, Managing Director of Clane Company Nigeria Limited, observed that OnePay for Business is revolutionary and mind-blowing.