Sterling Bank Plc grew its profit after tax to N3.543 billion in the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2022.

The bank’s unaudited financial statement released on the Nigerian Exchange, showed that, net profit grew by 47.9 per cent from N2.395 billion in Q1, 2021 to N3.543 billion under the period review, while earnings per share rose to 12 kobo from eight kobo in Q1, 2021.

Gross earnings grew by 23.2 per cent to N38.1 billion as against the N30.9 billion reported in Q1, 2021. This was primarily due to a 43.3 per cent increase in operating income driven by a 17.5 per cent growth in net interest income and a 40.5 per cent increase in fees & commission.

The bank maintained its deposit level, achieving a 6.4 per cent year-to-date growth in low-cost funds which improved its CASA mix to 72.5 per cent from 68.1 per cent as at December 2021, while OPEX grew by 21.3 per cent driven by an increase in general and administrative expenses, and other operating expenses such as the AMCON surcharge.

Loans and advances increased by 3.4 per cent YTD to N735.8 billion, while deposits from customers stood at N1.208 trillion as at March 31, 2022.

Speaking on the performance, the chief executive of Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman said: “the year commenced with great expectations for growth globally on the back of the recovery achieved in 2021.

outbreak of conflict in eastern Europe had resulted in elevated energy prices, stoked inflation globally and undermined the expected pace of economic growth. In Nigeria, this development in addition to supply chain disruptions impacted prices further and resulted in rising inflation.”

Suleiman noted that, “despite the macroeconomic setbacks, our business showed remarkable resilience as we adapted to our new environment and continued to deliver value to all stakeholders. Our customer-centric strategy has enabled us to continue to support our partners through innovative product offerings. Overall, we closed with a profit after tax of N3.5 billion in the first quarter of the year, a 47.9 per cent improvement on the corresponding period in 2021.”