Sterling Bank Plc has partnered with the Nike Art Gallery to install solar panels at the gallery via the bank’s Imperium outlet as part of its commitment to a renewable energy powered Nigeria as well as the development of the nation’s tourism sector.

This follows recent partnerships with the gallery to drive an appreciation as well as the investment opportunities available in the arts and tourism sectors in Nigeria.

The Nike Art Gallery, owned by Chief Nike Okundaye is one of the largest of its kind in the West African sub-region with a collection of about 8,000 diverse artworks from various Nigerian artists.

Group head for renewable energy at Sterling Bank, Dele Faseemo, disclosed this in a statement recently in Lagos.

According to Faseemo, the bank’s entire strategy is founded on the idea of improving lives by providing varied chances to its clients and prospective customers with an infusion of the Bank’s HEART strategy.

“The renewable energy sector is one of the five sectors of the economy that the bank is presently concentrating investments in. The other sectors are health, education, agriculture and transportation,”

Also, the divisional head for Retail and Consumer Banking at Sterling Bank, Shina Atilola, added that, the bank attempts to enrich lives and unlock new opportunities in Nigeria’s tourism sector through partnerships with key tourism industry players as well as other sectors where investments are being focused under its HEART’s of Sterling programme.

Atilola said the partnership with Nike Art Gallery is an indication of the bank’s unwavering commitment to assisting and growing the tourism sector as well as its long-standing commitment to developing an alternative energy system for a better Nigeria.

Chief Nike Okundaye commended the bank over the gesture, stating that, this installation will bring an infusion of sustainability and take the gallery into Nigeria’s energy future.

Atilola further opined that the commitment to install the solar panels, which was completed in January 2022, began at the World Tourism Day organised by the Bank at the gallery.

Faseemo had earlier called on Nigerians to take advantage of the green and sustainable power solutions available through Imperium and also engage the bank on tourism discussions to explore opportunities that can be beneficial to individuals, businesses and the environment.

He further urged interested prospects to equally approach officers of the bank for discussions on other products of the bank or visit www.imperiumng.com.

As a show of the bank’s commitment to consolidating on the signs of growth of the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank has also expressed its desire to continue to support the tourism sector with about N10 billion.

It is currently in partnership with Ekiti state and other state governments in the country to explore the development of their tourism assets.