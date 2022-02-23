Sterling Bank’s digital banking platform, OneBank has said, it will be eulogising 250 Nigerian workers on a weekly basis through its ‘One Professional’ initiative.

The One Professional initiative, according to the banks, is to appreciate Nigerian workers in the different profession for their tenacity and contribution to nation building.

Group head of Digital Banking at Sterling Bank, Oladipo Alabede, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the bank recently, said Nigerian workers deserve praise for their tenacity and contributions to nation building.

“No nation can boast of tremendous progress or enjoy significant growth without a diligent, empowered and excited workforce. Over the years, Nigerian professionals have made giant strides across various industries like medicine, engineering and law, to mention but a few,” he stated.

Alabede said, the One Professional initiative by OneBank is Sterling’s way of amplifying the stories of Nigerian workers while thanking them.

He explained that the initiative will give ample opportunity to Nigerian workers to share stories of how they found themselves in their chosen fields.

“These stories will help inspire younger generations to make even better decisions while learning from mistakes made and lessons shared by these astute professionals,” Alabede said.

He added that Nigerian professionals will be provided with the opportunity to share inspirational stories of how they ventured into their various fields of endeavours every month throughout the year.

He furthered that Nigerian workers stand a chance to win cash prizes from OneBank when they go ahead to download the OneBank app on Google and Play store and open an account.

He explained that the mechanics of the initiative is for a worker, who is a potential customer of the bank, to create a OneBank account, select sector/profession as part of the account opening requirement and complete the account opening process.

Accounts that are successfully opened with the Know Your Customer (KYC) approved will be spotted at the end of the week, he said adding that further details on how workers can benefit from the initiative can be found on OneBank’s social media channels, including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

OneBank is a leading digital bank product which empowers individuals and businesses to get world-class financial services and tools without barriers. It was launched in 2020 and has been helping customers to make smart and responsible financial decisions.