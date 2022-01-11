Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) remains the main driving force of growth and development in Nigeria.

A statement issued yesterday by Cathrine Ejuama on behalf of Director of Press and Public Relations Unit of Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, noted that Onu said this during the inauguration of Inter-Ministerial Committee for Nigeria Science, Technology and Innovation Television (ScienceTV@NG) in Abuja yesterday.

The minister said that the essence of the medium is to get Nigerians to appreciate the relevance and importance of STI to nation building. This he added can get Nigerians to advocate more for effective utilization of STI in making our country attain the level of greatness that we all desire.

According to the minister, the television programme will also cover every aspect of national life, which includes: Engineering, Health and Medicine, Natural Science, Environment and Wildlife, Science and Society, Agriculture and Children Curiosity among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onu also said that the Television Programme will also focus on Nigeria’s contribution to STI by publishing latest outputs and products from all research institutions and latest STI developments from all over the world.

“The television programme will also showcase how our ancestors embraced science, technology and innovation in their daily activities by using locally available materials for their food, nutrition, drugs and medicine, building of houses,” he said.

In addition, DOnu stressed the importance of knowing the past which will help our youths to be more creative, inventive and innovative and also help prepare their future to be bright and promising.

He urged the committee to work conscientiously to achieve all the set objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the permanent secretary, Mr. Edet Sunday Akpan, and chairman of the committee gave the composition of members to include: Federal Ministry of Education, Environment, Communication and Digital Technology amongst others.

He also gave the terms of Reference of the committee, which include; to create framework for content development and production; Develop the functions/ mandates of Science TV@NG and to develop different concept notes and business plan for the science television.