Sovereign Trust Insurance (STI) Plc is set to sell insurance products and services through its mobile app and USSD code to Nigerians.

To this end, the new channels of distribution will be launched today in a bid to make insurance products and services available and affordable to a larger number of Nigerians home and abroad.

The managing director/ chief executive officer of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Olaotan Soyinka, explained that the two technological additions from the company are geared towards enhancing customers’ experience and ease of insurance transactions under the stable of STI.

He further added that the company will constantly look for ways in delighting its customers both at home and in the diaspora.

Commenting on the development, executive director and divisional head, Technical, Jude Modilim, listed the benefits of the mobile app and assured the insuring public that they are in for a good time and a memorable insurance experience within the confines of their homes anywhere in the world.

Parts of the benefits of the Mobile App, he said, include; easy purchase of insurance policies such as third party motor insurance, personal accident insurance cover with the acronym, SWIS-F, (Sovereign Wellbeing Insurance Scheme for the Family), marine insurance and the All Risks insurance cover.