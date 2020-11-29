According to World Health Organisation, in 2018, about 29 million of Nigeria’s national population were living with a disability. Data from the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey reveal that an estimated seven per cent of household members above the age of five (as well as nine per cent of those 60 or older) have some level of difficulty in at least, one functional domain; seeing, hearing, communication, cognition, walking, or self-care; and one per cent either have a lot of difficulty or cannot function at all in at least one domain.

These estimated rates, while significant, are probably even higher because currently available data likely underestimate the prevalence.

In the light of all these, several right campaign groups worked to ensure that the National Assem- bly passed the Nigeria Disability Bill into law.

This came to fruition in Jan- uary 2019 when President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018 into law, after nine years of relentless advocacy by disability rights groups and activists.

As this law comes into force, activ- ists and organisations now have a le- gal basis for calling on Nigeria to do more for People living with disabilities (PLWDs) in line with her treaty obligations as contained in the Convention on Rights of Persons with disabilities, the Banjul Declaration and other relevant legal instruments.

While Nigeria has a long way to go to give people with disabilities equal opportunity, the passage of this law is a great start. By increasing access and protection, people with disabilities in Nigeria can have a greater voice in politics, education and the economy.

Justice is a term that means different things to different people, cultures and institutions. However, a universal understanding of the term- justice- generally includes no- tions of fairness, accountability and equity of outcome.

The Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended; the African Charter on Human and Peo- ples Rights (ACHPR); UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Dis- abilities (UNCRPD); the Internation- al Human Rights Law (IHRL), and the United Nations Human Right Coun- cil (UNHRC) have provisions for the protection of fundamental human rights, including justice for citizens with no exceptions.

The term “Access to justice” is a broad concept, encompassing peo- ple’s ability to attain to the formal and informal systems, procedures, information, and locations used in the administration of justice Further to access to justice becomes a the declaration of the UN High-level Meet- ing on the Rule of Law which reiter- ated the importance of the right of equal access to justice for all, including members of vulnerable groups, and reaffirmed the commitment of Member States to taking all necessary steps to provide fair, transparent, effective, non-discriminatory and accountable services that promote access to justice for all. Specifically, it holds that the deliv- ery of justice should be impartial and non-discriminatory. The demography and statistics of disability in Nigeria is significant and may be daunting not just for concerned persons but

for persons of concern as well.

In Nigeria, people living with dis- abilities typically receive little sup- port from the government and instead rely on family members, non- governmental organizations (NGOS) and religious groups. One of their big- gest obstacles is the stigma surround- ing their disabilities, which excludes them socially, economically and politically.

The challenges posed by stigmatization in their quest to access justice cannot be overemphasised. There is a need to bridge to a considerable min- imum, the identified gaps by devising guidelines consistent with the best global practices identified earlier.

However, a prerequisite would be to identify the barriers encountered by Persons Living with Disabilities in their quest to access justice. Broad- ly speaking the barriers encountered by PLWDs may be categorised as so- cial stigmatisation which is a signif- icant social barrier affecting them and by extension their access to justice.

Stigmatisation poses cognitive and institutional obstacles to PLWDs as the low self-worth occasioned by discrimination apart from mentally creating a barrier for the individual also affects their adaptation and support of a vital socialisation institution like the family.

Persons with disabilities in Nigeria persistently face stigma, discrimination and barriers to accessing basic social services and economic oppor- tunities. Today, they face greater bar- riers brought about by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nigeria Rapid Assessment on Disabil- ity Inclusion identified a number of these salient barriers.

For one, persons with disabilities may experience negative attitudes at family and community levels, in- cluding name-calling, negative be- liefs, and misconceptions surround- ing the causes of disabilities (usually associated with religious or cultural norms, and beliefs).

As one woman with a physical disability in Jos puts it – “Some people say the reason why I am visually impaired is because I committed a sin.”

These negative attitudes manifest in rejection, neglect, loss of respect, denial of identity or self-worth, and often result in low self-esteem, de- pression and isolation.

This, along with structural limitations and chal- lenges, also reinforces barriers for persons with disabilities in access- ing basic services such as education, health, public transport, and social safety nets

Also, the physical access needs of PLWDS in going about normal life is very significant when considering the applicability of this challenge to access to justice.

It immediately be comes apparent that procedures and activities that are regular features of the judicial process such as frequent court appearances and physical ac- cessibility of designated court spac- es present a significant degree of ex- clusion to PLWDS.

Cobhams Asuquo, a blind sing- er, song writer and producer, often struggled with finding braille read- ing material. In college, the braille textbooks were expensive and hard to come by. He told Bright Magazine, “As a nation we’re missing out on the value (people with disabilities) can add, just because we’re not creating an enabling environment for them to thrive.”

Representation and participa- tion in the judicial system of Nige- ria excludes and presents barriers to PLWDs; a case in point for participa- tion is that of Tobiloba Ajayi, a lawyer and cerebral palsy activist born with CP, who regularly faces questions and judgments about her mental facul- ties. She told Bright Magazine that, in a university preadmission inter view, “They said, ‘Really, I don’t think you’ll survive the semester.’ I remem- ber looking [them] in the face and saying, ‘Watch me.”

She graduated five years later with a law degree. Ajayi helped make his- tory by being one of the lawyers to draft the state of Lagos’ Special Peo- ples Law, which criminalised discrim- ination against people with disabil- ities and required that state-owned buildings and large buses be wheel- chair accessible. When enacted in 2011, Lagos became the first state in Nigeria to pass a disability protection law. While this law helps increase accessibility for people with disabilities in Nigeria, inaccessibility still leaves many out.

The considerable length of time and perceived reluctance to pass the disability bill and the delay in as- senting it into law by the president is an indictment on the political class that represents a significant barrier to confronting the challenges faced by PLWDS.

Representation and participa- tion in politics for PLWDS has made very slow progress as it was only re- cently during the 2019 general elec- tions in Nigeria that considerable efforts were made in terms of poli- cy and practical implementation for PLWDS to be allowed the exercise of their franchise by providing necessary aids and support.

The political will to translate this effort to the access to justice needs of PLWDS still lags. Till date, only nine states in the Federation have enacted disability laws to safeguard the rights of persons with disabilities to varying degrees of implementation.

In demonstration of commitment to the universal norm of guarantee- ing and strengthening the rule of law and access to justice, best practices have evolved and are being main- streamed in institutions, systems and procedures globally.

It is important that government officials, policymakers, and decision makers are aware of the importance of disability as a development issue and enhance data collection on dis- ability. A concerted effort to raise awareness surrounding disability issues would serve to shift negative perceptions and stigma against per- sons with disabilities among fami- lies and communities.

In order to forge a disability-in- clusive recovery from COVID-19, support for existing disability in- clusion legislation in Nigeria is im- perative. This means promoting the implementation of the Discrimi- nation Against Persons with Dis- abilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 and strengthening the institution- al landscape for disability inclu- sion through the Disability Commission.

Furthermore, investments in inclusive employment and livelihood interventions are critical to ad- dressing unemployment challeng- es among persons with disabilities. These could include entrepreneur- ship training and business adviso- ry services, as well as the promotion of locally produced assistive devices and accessible workplaces.

Disability-focused organizations in Nige- ria should be empowered to support this process and provide services to persons with disabilities and care- givers.

Persons with disabilities are more likely to experience adverse socio- economic outcomes and face high- er rates of multidimensional poverty than the general population. Pres- ident Muhammadu Buhari’s goal of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2029, in addition to achieving inclusive economic growth, will be challenging without the inclu- sion of persons with disabilities.