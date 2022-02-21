President Muhammadu Buhari, in a recent interview, gave an insight into the kind of All Progressives Congress (APC) he wants after the conclusion of its February 26 national convention.

The president said: “All constituencies are supposed to produce their leadership in our party. What other parties are doing is their own business, but we want to make sure that our party members understand that they are respected. It is from polling unit, toward to local government, to state, and after Abuja. So, those who want to be elected at any level let them work for it. Nobody is going to appoint anybody.”

For Andrew Ayegbege, an APC chieftain who lives in Ibadan, the Buni-led APC will meet the president’s expectation by delivering a top-notch national convention.

His optimism is, however, not shared by Salihu Moh. Lukman, who until recently was the director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

As PGF director-general, Lukman regularly attacked the party leadership. APC governors had to let him go when they became uncomfortable with his ways.

Now out of office, Lukman is not letting go. Some days ago, he wrote President Muhammadu Buhari an open letter, alleging that there is no sign that the Buni-led leadership was ready for the national convention.

He also faulted the party for not setting up sub-committees ahead of the convention. According to the timetable released by the party, the publication is slated for Saturday, February 19, 2022. Lukman’s complaint came ahead of this. The caretaker committee also fixed the screening of aspirants between February 20 and 22, 2022. The Screening Appeal Committee, the schedule shows, will hear and resolve complaints on February 23, 2022.

The accreditation of statutory and elected delegates to the National Convention will take place between February 24 and 25, 2022 before the National Convention is held on February 26, 2022. The hearing of complaints arising from the National Convention will be conducted on February 28, 2022.

Lukman also said the committee has not been communicating just as he alleged a grand plot to shift the convention and a self-perpetuation agenda by Buni. He raised issues around the sale of forms.

The CECPC secretary Senator John James Akpanudoedehe had to explain that zoning had not been concluded.

He said: “I’m here to debunk the fake news going around on the social media that we have zoned offices. We are yet to meet on the issue of zoning. The news and rumor-making rounds are fake. We never discussed the issue during our deliberations. People should disregard the story because it is fake news. It is not true.”

Ayegbege said Lukman’s claim that there is no sign of a convention was wrong.

He said, “The Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) rolled out a timetable towards actualizing a convention to remember. The committee has received reports from the Reconciliation Committee and has issued certificates of return to the state chairmen.

“On the setting up of sub-committees ahead of the convention, the date for the release of the list of sub-committees was slated for February 19, 2022. But Dr. Lukman is already crying wolf on February 15.

“Regularly, the secretary of the CECPC, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe, has been briefing reporters on the level of preparedness of the committee for the convention. But Dr. Lukman said the Committee has not been communicating. How else do you communicate? APC is an organized party and not a confused circle like the orchestrators of the 3rd Force mirage,” Ayegbege said.

He continued: “There is no truth in the speculations of postponement and a grand plan to ensure the convention does not hold. It is also wrong to accuse the CECPC Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of sit-tightism and an agenda to self-perpetuate.”

Ayegbege instead said Buni helped the party at a tumultuous time, adding that he has grown the party to 41 million members, 9 million more than the entire population of Ghana.

Besides attracting high-profile members into the party, Ayegbege said Buni successfully conducted congresses at the Wards, Local Government, and State levels, and has reconciled the party significantly.

He however agreed with the party leadership that the sale of forms could only commence when the possibility of zoning was determined.

“The forms are ready. The issue of whether the party will adopt zoning or not must be resolved before the aspirants would know what forms to buy. You can’t make people buy forms and then zone the positions away from their zones. If there won’t be zoning, aspirants will know what to do,” he said.

The positions on which the party has to decide which geopolitical zones get them are the chairmanship of the party, Deputy National Chairman South, Deputy National Chairman North, National Secretary, Deputy National Secretary, Vice Chairman South-West, Vice Chairman North West, Vice Chairman North Central, Deputy National Organizing Secretary, National Treasurer, National Financial Secretary, National Welfare Secretary, Deputy National Welfare Secretary, National Publicity Secretary, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, National Legal Adviser, National Woman Leader, Deputy National Auditor, and National Youth Leader.

Also available are Zonal Youth Leader North Central, Zonal Youth Leader North West, Zonal Youth Leader North East, Zonal Youth Leader South West, Zonal Woman Leader South East, Zonal Woman Leader North East, Zonal Woman Leader North West, Zonal Woman Leader South-South, Zonal Woman Leader North Central, Zonal Woman Leader South West, Ex-Officio Members South East, Ex-Officio North-East, Ex-Officio North West, Ex-Officio South West, Ex-Officio Member North Central, National Auditor, National Vice Chairman South East and National Vice Chairman South-South. Also available are National Vice Chairman, North-East, National Organising Secretary, Deputy National Treasurer, Deputy National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Woman Leader, and Zonal Youth Leader South East.

Nevertheless, concerns surrounding the convention have died down as several APC youth groups last week decried the seeming silence by the party leadership as well as the antics of governors of the party to impose candidates.

Also a political analyst, Muhammed Inuwa, said “the suspicions generated so far in the course of this convention is linked to the seeming exclusion of many people in the decision making and taking processes. Everybody clearly wants to perpetuate their interests.”

But Ayegbege said the APC has never been stronger than it is now. “We have 22 governors that are committed to the party and leaders across the geopolitical zones are poised to ensure the party remains unplugged from her support base which is populated by the masses of Nigeria. It is characteristic falsehood that the party is waning. We are waxing stronger. Buni has continued to woo more Nigerians to join the APC train.”

He added that the APC has at least one member elected on its platform in more than 90 percent of the states of the federation. It has an absolute majority in more than half of the 36 in the federation and the Federal Capital Territory. The committee won for the APC family three sitting state governors and scores of parliamentarians from other political parties.

“This is not a sign of a party heading for the undertaker. In fact, it shows a party under a good caretaker. The party is clearing political bumps, settling internal disputes and extending its arms to millions of Nigerians to join its fold,” he said.

Buhari also believes in the committee. When it presented its report to him at the State House, he said: “With the work done by the Committee, the party has bounced back to life,” Ayegbege.

On his part, APC chieftain and presidential aspirant, Gbenga Olawepo-Hassim, believes the convention will be successful regardless of the hue and cries over zoning.

He said, “The chairmen have been inaugurated, they become the voice in the leadership consultative process, and the chairmen of the party are closer to the grassroots and they know the feelings of members. I am very glad that this has been done. With that done, we will begin to have more grassroots input in the policy framework. I don’t think there is anything to worry about at this stage.”