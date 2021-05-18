In spite of the excruciating economic situation of the country brought about not just by the COVID-19 pandemic, but insecurity as well, the people of Ilorin, Kwara State marked this year’s Eid- el- Fitr in good faith.

This comes amidst the continued hike in the price of food items causing a strain on Muslims who are mandated to give out Zakatul – Fitr on or before the Eid prayers, using certain measures of grains, garri, rice or beans, depending on their financial status.

According to Islamic injunction, any Muslim that fails to give out Zakatul – Fitr will not have reward for his 30- day fast. Recall that the nightmare of increase in food prices began long since before the commencement of Ramadan fast and still persists.

In a survey conducted in some major markets including Oja- Oba, Ipata, Mandated- Adewole market and Oja- Tuntun; all in Ilorin metropolis, showed an upward review of prices of commodities such as grains, garri, beverages, and frozen foods. The prices of rice, beans, catfish, potatoes, sugar and vegetable oil were increased.

At the major markets, a bowl of small rice which hitherto cost N680 was sold for N800, a bag of beans (white) which hitherto cost N45,000 was increased to N47,000 while the cost of a bag of red beans also rose from N50,000 to N52,000. The price of a bag of garri rose from N32,000 to N35,000.

A trader, Alh Abubakar Yero attributed the hike in the prices of food items to insecurity in some parts of the country, saying there was no sufficient supply of food items from the far North to Ilorin as most traders could not take the risk of traveling to the troubled spots.

A housewife, Alhaja Rihanat Sulaiman lamented the hike in the prices of foodstuff and called on government at all levels to find a lasting solution to the problem of insecurity.

Meanwhile, Kwara State government has launched an agricultural input subsidy scheme that would give at least 10,000 farmers access to various inputs such as certified seeds, assorted fertilisers and herbicides for the 2021 planting season at 50 per cent market price, a step the state governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq said aligned with the state’s strategic plan for food security and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, the coordinator of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria ( RIFAN) in Kwara State, Malam Ahmed Saba, has appealed to the state government to provide security for farmers in the state. Saba recalled that about six farm workers had recently fallen victim of kidnappers in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged the federal government to dredge River Niger to prevent perennial flooding in the Northcentral states and the attendant loss of food crops.