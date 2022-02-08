The recent murder of five-year old Hanifa Abubakar by her teacher and school proprietor in Kano is as horrible and pathetic as it sends jitters down the spine of most with humanity in them. She was a pupil of Nobel Kids Academy in Kwanar Dakata in Nassarawa local government area of Kano State.

According to reports, including the confession of her murderer, the school’s proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko, Hanifa was abducted late last year, the 4th of December 2021, and taken to beast’s house where she met her untimely death after her family had been drained of their hard-earned money as ransom.

Tanko contacted the family to demand a ransom of N6 million. He later went ahead to gruesomely murder Hanifa even after collecting extra N100, 000 as part of the ransom. He was among the early callers at the parent’s house to condole with them and even shed crocodile tears to divert suspicion. He was arrested while trying to collect the remaining part of the N6m ransom.

The murderer confessed to have killed her with a rat poison and dismembered her. And then buried her remains in a shallow grave on the school premises. Her parents and many Nigerians have been traumatised since the ugly incident was reported.

The wife of the president, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, recently shared a video of a sermon by an Islamic scholar, Abdallah Gadon Kaya, who demanded that Abdulmalik be killed openly the way he murdered Hanifa to serve as a deterrent to others.

Hanifa’s murder is a sharp reminder of the many horrible memories of crimes around the nation’s school system in recent times. Many schools have been raided and many children killed by bandits and terrorists. The few lucky ones manage to survive after large sums had been extorted from their families. For instance, in April last year, bandits kidnapped 23 students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State and demanded N800 million ransom. They later killed five of the students.

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), in a report, claimed that terrorists and bandits in Nigeria attacked no fewer than 25 schools, abducted 1,440 children and killed 16 of them in 2021 alone. The House of Representatives, on its part, has called on relevant authorities to ensure that investigation into the murder case of Hanifa Abubarkar is thoroughly and logically done to apprehend everyone involved.

The House also said the case should be given the urgency and necessary justice it deserves such that the punishment will serve as a deterrent to others with similar motives.

Hanifa’s case is even more blood-chilling because this was a child abducted and murdered by someone who she trusted and looked up to for moral guidance and protection. It exposes the gruesome danger children, the future nation builders, face in a world that has lost its soul. Tanko owed little Hanifa and other pupils in his school a duty of care. He did not only fail to discharge that duty, he violated her fundamental human rights to life, dignity of human person and freedom of movement. It’s really a nightmare to imagine the pain, fear and helplessness she suffered before she was murdered. For school children to be rendered unsafe and innocent souls subject to being kidnapped and killed is disgraceful and worrisome.

A murder case such as this ought not to drag unnecessarily in the courts. Justice should be speedily dispensed. Kano State government has already filed fresh charges to arraign the killer, Abdulmalik Tanko and his two accomplices before a Kano State High Court. The government said it filed the charges at the High Court because the Magistrate court lacks the jurisdiction to try the offences filed against the defendants.

The Magistrate court granted the prayers of the state government and ordered the accused persons to be remanded in custody. It, however, adjourned the case to February 9th, 2022. The charges filed against Abdulmalik and his accomplice borders on criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, confinement and culpable homicide.

The question, however, remains – didn’t the government know the appropriate court to prosecute the matter before now? It is too early for ‘a forth and back’ drama in this case. And we hope that justice is served at the end of the day.

As a newspaper, we call on the government to ensure that justice is given to Hanifa even in death so that her young soul can rest in peace. We urge the security agencies and the judiciary to ensure that this particular killing is thoroughly prosecuted and the culprit and his accomplices brought to justice. This case must not go the way of other cases in the past. It must never die on the ground of judicial technicalities. That will be greater injustice to not only Hanifa, but also to Nigerian children and humanity.