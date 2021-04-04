Security has undoubtedly been on the front burner of discussions in the country for some weeks. This page had in the last four weeks been on security issues and this week is not different.

Sadly, bandits have been wrecking havoc in the North West and North Central in the past few weeks and there is no sign of abating. More than two weeks later, the kidnapped Forestry students in Kaduna are still in captivity.

On Thursday, bandits killed about seven persons and abducted 20 in Shiroro local government area of Niger State. The over 100 bandits invaded Lamkoma and Shiroro communities with motorcycles and operated for five hours. The four communities attacked were Kukoki Boddo in Gurmana, Bassa, Allawa and Manta, all across River Kaduna.

On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari met with the leadership of the National Assembly and Ekiti State governor and chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi, on issues bordering mainly on security.

After their meeting, senate president Ahmed Lawan said it was over the supplementary budget that would cover the cost of purchasing new equipment to fight insecurity and Covid-19 vaccination.

He said, “You know, it is one government where the executive and legislature are working together and we have come to meet with Mr. President to discuss issues of serious national concern. And one of those issues is the issue of supplementary budget. Both executive and legislative arms believe that we should have a supplementary budget to provide for funding of the COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria, as well as the security, providing more resources and platforms for our security agencies.

“And today, I’m sure in Nigeria, there are no more grave issues than COVID-19 and the security situation in the country. And I want to take this opportunity to say that the security situation is gradually improving. I’m sure that when we will give more resources to our security agencies we will see an even faster recovery of our situation.”

On his part, Governor Fayemi after his meeting with the president stated that that those behind the insurgency in the North East had been identified as sponsors of the escalating banditry in the North West and kidnappings in other regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fayemi said he was in the State House to discuss a range of issues including the economy and security with the president.

According to him, President Buhari would be approaching the National Assembly soon for more funding for the equipment of the armed forces, to aid better and more successes in the efforts to beat insecurity.

He, however, observed that winning the war against insecurity would require more than just military operations, noting that besides making sincere efforts to reach the root of the various forms of the security crisis facing the nation, leaders need to show the political will and take political action to address the issues that created the room for insecurity.

Bandits, kidnappers and their sponsors have every reason to be afraid after President Buhari ordered the nation’s security chiefs to identify and liquidate them on Tuesday.

The president’s marching orders to the security chiefs was disclosed by the national security adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd), after a meeting between the president and security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Monguno said on the issue of the persistent kidnapping and banditry, especially in the North West and the North-Central, Mr. President had been very emphatic and had stated very clearly that this problem must be brought to an end, but using the traditional methods that the armed forces have been trained to deploy.

Expectedly, with the new directive to take out sponsors of banditry and Insurgency, Nigerians hope the military will carry out this order to the letter.