The current security crisis in the country certainly underscores the need for drastic reforms in the police force. However, it’s interesting but sad to note that the call for police reform in Nigeria is not new. If anything, it has become a recurring call only in principle without substance.

Yet many would have thought that recent events would instigate a much more pragmatic approach to the question of how terrible our internal security architecture has become which statutorily is within the purview of Police as the lead internal civil security outfit.

The recent EndSARS protest would have provided an ample opportunity for a robust and holistic reform in the police beyond the mere complaint of brutality as raised by the agitators. It will be recalled that the EndSARS protest before it was allegedly hijacked by hoodlums had also touched off on the need for improved Police welfare and logistics as well as provision of more equipment.

But apparently, and as the tradition seems to have become, little to mere superficial action has been taken so far after the scrapping of SARS. The discussion over the kind of policing that needs to be adopted in the country in the face of the evolving security crisis the nation is dealing with has since been twisted into an item of political brinkmanship rather than an issue for constructive dialogue.

The creation of state police, which has been the key proposal so far, has been strenuously tussled over by those for and against, as it would seem, for parochial political reasons rather than for the overall wellbeing of the larger populace.

Yet the Police force continues to be depleted as reports of killings of policemen continue almost on a daily basis. Across the country and over the years, the police rank and file has incrementally become easy to kill by anarchists and terrorists.

From hindsight, we recall that the insurgents in the North East began their onslaught by taking out police formations and slaughtering officers. The same incident seems to have been playing out in the South East as policemen and other security operatives become sitting ducks of sorts.

Sadly, the need to recruit new personnel to fill not just the void created by the depleting of the force but to augment the shortfall of the force doesn’t seem to be a priority by the government.

As if the number of policemen which is put at between 200,000 and 350,000 for an entire population of over 200million is not worrisome enough, the seeming lukewarm attitude to recruiting new personnel is becoming mind boggling to say the least.

What’s more, to think that a dispute between the Police Service Commission and the Police Headquarters over who should be responsible for recruitment of new operatives has been the reason for the stalemate in swelling the much needed numerical strength of the force is almost scandalous to say the least.

We suppose that the sordid plight of police has spanned decades as itis influence began to shrink during the military era. However it would seem like little or nothing has been done to restore its prime place and prestige in a democratic era.

Agreed, the police force has since been bastardized as some personnel, not just became menace to society but terrible representations of what the police shouldn’t be. Nevertheless, we believe that recent events provide, yet again, an opportunity for the country to revisit the place of the police as the frontline force in the civil space.

As much as we agree that the intensity of the security crisis might warrant the intervention of the military which ought to be protectors of the nation’s territorial integrity, we believe that the time has come to pay more than lip service to the repositioning of the police to handle internal security. We call for an elite consensus on the implementation of state police. We believe that the dilly-dallying over this sensitive matter has gone on for too long.

But while that matter lingers, in the interim, we believe the embarrassing impasse over the recruitment of new personnel should be addressed promptly. A country suffering the kind of internal security crises cannot be held down by an ego tripping within the police bureaucracy under the federal government.

While that is settled, we believe that the quality of persons recruited into the force is also as important as the clamour for the recruitment drive. As much as the country needs to swell the force to meet the urgent need, the clamour to have a right psyched personnel for the task of civil policing cannot be overemphasized.

This of course, entails having a force that is primed not just for the now but for the future which of course involves political will and strategic thinking which will drive the needed funding.