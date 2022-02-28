We cannot stress enough the importance of potable water to the well-being of the people. Such quality water is regarded as safe for consumption and is one of the vital basis for good healthcare, because it prevents the spread of diseases, while safeguarding the sanctity of life.

Sadly half of healthcare facilities in Nigeria lack clean water. Not only that, also many homes in the country still lack potable water . This comes in spite of the fund made available for that purpose as well as continued campaigns to make potable water accessible across the states. With all these, the country, however, continues to struggle with the situation.

Nearly one third of Nigerian children do not have enough water to meet their daily needs, said UNICEF in a 2021 report during the World Water Day celebration. The organisation equally noted that over 1.42 billion people including 450 million children – are living in areas of what it called high or extremely high water vulnerability’. This translates to 1 in 5 children globally lacking sufficient water for their daily need.

In Nigeria, the United Nations organisation states that a whopping 26.5 million (29 per cent) of Nigerian children are facing ‘high or extremely high water vulnerability’.

UNICEF has also said that children in over 80 countries dwell in places with ‘high or extremely high water vulnerability’. It noted that Eastern and Southern Africa has the largest percentage of children living in these places, as 58 per cent of these children are facing difficulty accessing sufficient water every day.

This is followed by West and Central Africa with 31 per cent, South Asia 25 per cent, and the Middle East 23 per cent. the report further stated that South Asia has the largest number of children with over 155 million children living in areas with ‘high or extremely high water vulnerability’.

Nigeria is listed among the 37 high risk countries where children face very difficult situations as regards potable water. The list also include countries such as: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Haiti, Kenya, Niger, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Sudan, Tanzania and Yemen.

Furthermore, about86 per cent of Nigerians do not have access to ‘a safely managed drinking water source,’ the organisation said in reference to the country’s ‘poor drinking water quality.’ And in spite of reports saying 70 per cent of Nigerians can get basic water services, over half of these water sources are contaminated, according to UNICEF, which adds that even though 73 per cent of Nigerians have access to a water source, merely nine litres of water on average is available to a Nigerian daily, which is a disturbing discovery.

The report said that the approximate government investment needs for attaining SDG 6 by 2030 presently stands at 1.30 per cent of GDP annually, which is $5.3 billion or NGN1.9 trillion.

The organisation compared it alongside current public spending (by the government and donors) of just $393 million about three years ago in 2018. It advised an increment by government in budgetary allocations for water, sanitation and hygiene with guarantee that monies allocated are efficiently made use of, stressed the organisation.

We are compelled to raise issues as regards all the public taps previously available in most public places? Why is pipe borne water now a thing of the past? Many Nigerians survive through sinking of boreholes and wells in order to have access to potable water.

This newspaper, therefore , believes that the country should urgently treat the issue of potable water seriously, take the matter of producing hygienic pipe borne water much more urgently as well as reinstall them in specific public areas and maintain and protect them. This also goes to say that pipe borne water should be made available in homes.

Presently, Nigeria appears to be a long way from attaining the SDG 6 goals. It is high time the federal government began arduously working towards the success of this goal which is less than nine years from now.

Even more Importantly, these are the times of Coronavirus pandemic, having access to potable water will help curb the spread of the disease and place the minds of people at ease. The government, at all levels must in our view, treat this matter with the utmost urgency it requires.