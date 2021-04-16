By Abubakr Siddeeq Muhammad

By Coalition of Islamic Organizations on Hijab

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE RELIGIOUS DISCRIMINATION (PROHIBITION PREVENTION ECT.) BILL, 2021

Why the bill?

Religious discrimination is rampant. Apart from the fact that it’s a violation of human right, it is also detrimental to the peaceful co-existence, multi-religious and multi-cultural nature of the country. Hence, the Bill provides mechanisms for enforcing sections 38 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other international laws that guarantee the right to freedom of religions and the right against discrimination.

How does the Bill address discrimination?

Section 2 of the Bill prohibits discrimination against people on the ground of religion or its manifestation. This is to ensure equality of every person in terms of access to basic amenities, goods and services irrespective of their religious affiliation following the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN as amended) and other International Conventions and Treaties guaranteeing rights of women, and human rights generally.

What is discrimination?

Section 4 defines what constitutes direct and indirect discrimination as whatever places a person at a disadvantage if such disadvantage is imposed on such a person merely because of the person’s religious belief(s) or manifestation(s) in direct contravention of the Constitution and other laws the Bill seeks to enforce.

Who has the burden to prove the discrimination?

Section 6 provides that a person that imposes a condition or measure that places a person at a disadvantage, merely based on the person’s religion, has the responsibility and the burden to show that what he or she did, does not constitute direct or indirect discrimination.

When will a person be said to have discharged the burden?

The person must prove that the unfavourable condition imposed does not constitute discrimination and does not contravene the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and other international laws that guarantee either right to freedom of religion or prohibit discrimination. Also, such a person must show that the imposition of such a condition was done in good faith.

Benefits of the Bill to Labour and Employment?

Section 7 prohibits employers or prospective employers from discriminating against their employees or prospective employees who dress modestly or wear a head veil, cover or hijab in the conduct of the recruitment or offer of employment.

Section 8 prohibits employers from using the Terms of Employment or the Conditions of Service to discriminate against their employees on the basis of their religion or its manifestation.

Section 8 also prohibits employers from intimidating, harassing or discriminating against their employees on the basis of their employees’ religious belief(s) or manifestation.

Benefits of the bill to Qualifying/Professional Bodies

Section 9 prohibits qualifying or professional bodies from discriminating against a person based on the person’s religious belief(s) or its manifestation.

Qualifying or Professional bodies cannot impose unfavourable conditions on people seeking qualifying or professional certificate/licence from the body, and

The body cannot delay, withhold, revoke or refuse to confer or renew the certificate/licence (whenever required) on the ground of religion or its manifestation by the people seeking licence or certificate from the body involved.

Does it apply to employment agencies?

Section 10 makes it unlawful for an employment agency to refuse to provide its service to any person out of discrimination against such person either on the basis of the person’s religious belief(s) or manifestation.

What about schools?

Section 11 prohibits discrimination against a student on the basis of the student’s religious belief(s) or manifestation.

It disallows educational institutions from hindering or limiting their student’s manifestation of their religious belief(s) in teaching, practice, and observance.

It also prohibits educational institutions from refusing to admit a student and from imposing unfavourable conditions on the student based on religious ground.

Under this Bill, the educational institutions cannot discriminate against students on the grounds of their religious belief(s) by denying them access to educational benefits or putting them at detriments or disallowing them from using hijab, veil or headcover

Does the bill say anything about private sectors?

Under section 12(1) of the Bill, anyone providing goods or services or in charge of facilities cannot discriminate against another person on the basis of the person’s religion or its manifestation. They cannot also refuse to provide the goods and services to the person or block access to facilities on the ground of the religion of the other person.

What about enrollment exercise like SIM registration etc?

Under section 12(2), nobody should deny anybody access to SIM registration, data capturing/registration for National ID or international Passport or any other enrollment exercise on the basis of the manifestation of the person’s religion such as using head cover or hijab or veil or tunic etc.

Access to Health, Finance and Education

Under 12(3) of the Bill, nobody is allowed to limit your right to manifest your religion such as wearing a headcover, hijab, or veil as a condition to have access to public goods, services or facilities like finance, health, education etc.

Does it apply to the Military and Paramilitary?

Section 13 makes it unlawful for anybody to discriminate against a person on the basis of the person’s religion or its manifestation even if the person serves in the security sector, military or paramilitary.

The said bodies are in addition not allowed to limit a person’s right to practice or to manifest his/her religion, and

They are also not allowed to impose unfavourable conditions on the person as a form of punishment or detriment for manifesting her or religious belief.

Civil servants, public officers or political appointees

It is unlawful under section 13(3) of the Bill for anyone (in the performance of his or her duties) acting on behalf of any authority named in the Nigerian Constitution or any Laws, Treaties or Conventions Nigeria is subject to, to discriminate against any person based on the person’s religion or its manifestation.

Sport and recreational activities

Under section 14 of the Bill, it is unlawful to discriminate against any person engaging in sporting activities on the basis of a person’s religion or its manifestation.

Are there exceptions?

Under section 15 of the Bill, it does not amount to discrimination for any person, body, organization, trust or foundation to use religious ground(s) to distribute, administer or manage charity, bequest or endowment.

Any administrative remedies

Under section 17 of the Bill, anyone who has been discriminated against can submit a complaint/petition to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The NHRC is empowered to investigate the complaint within 30 days.

In the course of its investigation, the NJC can invite parties to respond to allegations

The NHRC can issue administrative directives to order the parties to maintain the status quo, and

At the end of its investigation, it can determine appropriate redress within 14 days of the conclusion of the investigation.

Can a party refuse to comply with the directive of the NHRC?

Under section 17(2) of the Bill, if after a directive has been given by the NHRC for a party to reverse discriminatory conduct or decision, the affected party still refuses to comply with such directive, the NHRC may institute an action against such a person whether it is an individual, public or private institution.

What if the NHRC fails to act?

Under section 17(3), the Bill does not limit or prevent an aggrieved person from seeking redress in court but he must first serve the perpetrator of the discrimination a 7 days’ pre-action notice.

Which court has jurisdiction?

The courts with the requisite jurisdiction to hear such complaint are High Courts of States, Federal High Court and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

Which of the court is better to approach

Which court to approach depends on the location where the discrimination occurred, it also depends on the subject of the discrimination and the nature of the types of parties involved.

What procedure can be adopted?

Under section 19 of the Bill, the procedure to be adopted to commence the complaint/suit in court is by the same procedure for the enforcement of fundamental human rights in Nigeria.

Is it an offence to aid or abet in the discrimination?

Under section 20, whenever it is proved that any infraction of this bill has been committed with the consent, acquiescence or connivance or is attributed to any neglect on the part of any director, manager, secretary or other similar officers a body corporate, such person(s) mentioned would be deemed to have committed an offence and would be liable to be prosecuted and be punished accordingly.