The unfolding drama trailing the Senatorial by-elections in Cross River Northern Senatorial District is worrisome to say the least. The evolving legal slug fest between Dr Stephen Odey and Hon Jarigbe Agom over who is rightful candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, yet again, thrown the judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) into the spotlight for no reason of theirs.

To think that the two politicians belong to the same party, PDP says so much about the level of conflict resolution capacity of the former ruling party at the centre. This is not forgetting that PDP is the ruling party in the state.

The tussle between Odey and Agom preceded the Senatorial by-election which took place on December 5, 2020. While several other by-elections held same day in other states went on without any identifiable hitches that of Cross River State has continued to generate uncomfortable interest.

Odey and Agom obtained counter court orders each claiming to be the authentic candidate of PDP. Odey, got his court order from a Calabar High Court, asking INEC to consider him as the validly nominated candidate of the PDP. Agom also got a court order from an Abuja High Court declaring him the rightful candidate of PDP for the election.

INEC, as would be expected, was in a bind over which court order to abide by since both courts were of equal jurisdiction meaning that it risked contempt of court if it obeys one and disregards the other. Instead, INEC, while silent on who the party’s candidate is, recognised PDP’s slot on the ballot as it conducted the by-elections on December 5. The commission also did same in Imo North Senatorial election where a legal dispute over who the All Progressives Congress (APC) is raging.

PDP, however, won the election in Cross River senatorial bye-election. And before long, Sunday Odey was declared winner of the election. Odey was issued certificate of return by the commission and sworn into office by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, as the member representing Cross River North senatorial district in the Senate.

But barely a week after, INEC issued a fresh certificate of return to Agom, as the winner and duly elected PDP candidate to represent the district in the senate. INEC’s decision followed a judgment of the Court of Appeal which declared Agom as the substantive candidate of the party which won the election.

The appellate court had affirmed the judgment of the FCT High Court which had earlier declared Agom as duly elected PDP candidate for the election. The certificate of return was handed over to Agom by an INEC national commissioner, Mr Festus Okoye at a brief ceremony in Abuja. With the new development, the political landscape was jolted yet again by the needless distraction arising from a party’s inability to rein in its members and have them behave properly.

The situation, in the opinion of this newspaper, has raised questions about the eligibility of the party to participate in the process viz-a-viz INEC’s decision to award victory to the party. For those who argue this way, they believe that since the Electoral Act states clearly that none can benefit from an election in which he or she did not take part, neither Odey nor Agom should be declared winner because they did not take part in the election as they were judicially barred by orders of court.

While that argument is an issue for another day, we are concerned that such an uncomfortable scenario is unfolding before our eyes after the nation had thought that political/ legal battles like this was a thing of the past.

We are concerned that this crisis will invariably deprive the people of the state and. indeed, senatorial district the needed representation in the upper chamber of the national Assembly.

We hope that the situation will not degenerate into one that will render the district unstable. While it’s obvious that the tussle is spurred by the gimmicks of 2023 politics, we believe that it’s high time caution prevails.

It is our considered opinion that genuine grievances need to be pursued appropriately and within reason. We, also, believe that for the sake of public sanity and respect for the nation’ s legal system and institutions, politicians should learn when to restrain and allow the sense of public good prevail.