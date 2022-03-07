Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari launched the Revised National Policy on Population for Sustainable Development during which he emphasized the need to control Nigeria’s high fertility rate through expanding access to modern contraceptive methods nationwide.

He also inaugurated the National Council on Population Management (NCPM) with him as chairman and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as deputy chairman with heads of relevant ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) as members.

According to him, the overall goal of the policy is to improve the quality of life and standards of living of all Nigerians, which he said align with the major aspirations of the current administration.

He stressed the importance of investing in quality education of young people, particularly girls, and in infrastructural and human capital development of especially the youth and the girl-child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s population is estimated to be the largest in Africa. Experts put the figure at 215 million seventh globally and projected to hit 401 million in 2050, making it the third largest population after China and India.

A demographic disaggregation shows it is a largely youthful and dependent population. About 42. 54 per cent is under 14 years with more than 72 per cent below 30 years, while half of the female inhabitants are in their reproductive years between 15 and 49 years with little education or economic productivity particularly in parts of the north which are perceived to be educationally and economically disadvantaged. Expectedly there is a very high dependency ratio put at 88.2 percent per 100 non-dependents.

In June 2021, the United Nations released a report indicating that Nigeria’s population had risen to 211 million, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo was reported to have expressed concern that the country’s population increase could become a “liability” if not well managed.

There is no doubt that a large and youthful population confers certain advantages such as a large workforce that can be deployed for national wealth creation. America and China are two of the most populous nations who are taking advantage of their vast populations to attain the top two economies in the world. Unfortunately, Nigeria cannot tap into these huge resources due her failure to provide functional education that can transform the large army of jobless youth into a productive mass. The latest estimate is that 40 percent of Nigerians do not have jobs, that is discounting those in the underemployment category.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, after decades of not preparing the youth population for productive endeavours, some segments of this group are expressing themselves in all manner of violence: insurgency, banditry, cultism, internet fraud, money making ritual killing, highway robbery, kidnapping and organ trafficking – anyhow to make money quick, drug abuse and peddling, thuggery and robbery with violence, etc., which have set the nation on edge. Nigeria’s slide in all human development indices is largely due to its uncontrolled population growth without a matching growth in its economy.

According to records, Nigeria had a higher per capita income (PCI) than the United Kingdom back in the 1960s, but the country had today overtaken Nigeria by over 2000 percent on that index.

In 1960, Nigeria had a population of 45 million with a per capita income (PCI) of $1746 while the UK had a population of 52 million and a PCI of $1396. But today, Nigeria’s population is estimated to be 216 million, while our per capita income increased marginally to $2100 in 60 years, whereas the British population stands at 67 million with a PCI of $42,300 today.

As a newspaper, we commend the federal government for launching this revised population policy. The government is right on the need for population control, massive investment in infrastructure and providing functional education for young people, especially the girl-child, as steps towards economic recovery.

The government’s intention sounds reasonable – on paper. Nigeria has never been short of well laid-out policies; the sticking point has always been the political will to carry out the stated policy to the letter. In a hugely diverse country like Nigeria, where some cultures and religions permit polygamous unions and religious beliefs are a touchy matter, the government needs to give serious thought to how to achieve the goals of the revised policy without causing sectarian crisis.

There is a need to incorporate religious and community leaders in the implementation of this policy due to its sensitive nature in order to effectively convey the message to their followers and subjects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Policy inconsistencies have not helped matters. The population policy of four children per family the General Ibrahim Babangida regime introduced was soon de-emphasised immediately after he left office.

We urge that this revised policy is not abandoned midway but implemented vigorously in order to achieve its stated objectives.