In this report, ANDREW ESSIEN examines the unfolding power play in the Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which was exacerbated by the recent membership registration and revalidation exercise.

When the caretakere x t r a o r d i n a r y

convention planning committee of the APCannounced that it was commencing

a revalidation and registration exercise to ascertain the actual numerical strength of the party, not many people saw the issues that will arise therefrom.

For others, it was a chance to consolidate grip on the party,

advance political patronage and

tilt political pendulum; it was an

opportunity to leverage on the

prospects the exercise presents.

The Kwara scenario particularly gained traction because of the

way the current administration

came into power in 2019 after likeminded politicians came together

with the sole purpose of seizing the

power structure in the state from

the political dynasty of Late Chief

Olusola Saraki who bestroded the

state for over three decades.

Since the Second Republic, the

Saraki political structure which was

inherited by his son and former

senate president, Bukola Saraki,

reigned supreme in Kwara politics.

However, the ‘Oto ge’ movement

birthed a new political era on

the platform of APC, and Alhaji

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who

was the revolution flagbear, emerged

governor of the state in 1999.

AbdulRazaq had contested and

lost the governorship seat in 2011

under the defunct Congress of

Progressive Change (CPC).

However, the registration and

revalidation exercise was meant to

afford APC an avenue to strengthen

its footing in the state.

But it has since thrown up another

narrative as new and old members

joined the party in the state.

The exercise enhanced the

governor’s control of party

structure as his camp grew against

the expectations of stakeholders

within the party.

This expectedly did not go down well with other APC chieftains who championed the ‘Oto ge’ revolution as it were. The contestation bordered on the control of party structure and the 2023

governorship election in particular.

One of the first signs of cracks in

the party was the face off between

the loyalists of the governor and

the minister of Information, Alh Lai

Mohammed.

While resisting the decision of the APC National Caretaker Committee on the removal of Hon Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa as the state chairman, the opposing group within Kwara APC, in a statement read by Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo entitled: ‘Road to the destruction AbdulRazaq of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State’, said: “We shall prove to those that aborted the peoples’

revolution, foisting on our party the present situation since 2018

that Kwara is not an appendage of

any outside power conspiracy.

“They continue to compromise our

noble cause with these unacceptable

decisions and we shall henceforth

prove to those that are not popular

at home but rather rely on political

manipulations from outside that,

the game is up.”

The governor’s camp however insisted that Bolarinwa’s assessment

should be done on the basis of his

performance and the value he has had on the party since his assumption of office.

An example of this is the recent

defection of Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima,

a 2019 former presidential candidate

of the defunct Allied Congress Party

of Nigeria (ACPN), a party founded

by the late Saraki.

Before long, the registration

process got enmeshed in a tough

contest as it’s commencement in

the state was trailed by a skirmish

between the battling camps.

Although the tensions seem to have

settled somewhat, pundits aver that

the political war within the party is

far from over as scheming for 2023

intensify.

For some party chieftains in the

state, what will count is whether or

not the governor has truly lived up to

expectation in terms of governance.

Nigeria’s immediate past Ambassador to Malaysia and APC chieftain Ambassador Nurudeen Mohammed, believes this much.

He argues that said despite the

governor has remained popular

among “the majority of our party

members in the state, in spite of the unfair demarketing campaign

launched against his administration

by some party chieftains and their

co-travellers in the opposition.”

He continued “This is not by

chance. Not only has he demystified

the office of governor with his

uncommon humility, simplicity,

and prudence, he has redefined the

story of our state in many positive

ways.

Whether in health, education,

road, or water, the governor has

touched lives in many ways never

seen before. He has strategically

taken governance to the people

such that there is no electoral ward

in the state that cannot point to

one or two things that they have

benefited in just 18 months of his

administration.”

Mohammed further said,

“the administration has started

rehabilitation works across dozens

of decrepit primary healthcare

facilities. Long-abandoned routine

immunisation and vaccination is

back. For the first time, Kwara now

has isolation centres equipped with

modern gadgets like ventilators,

defibrillators, patient monitors,

and others. Its oxygen plant has

been revived. For the first time,

the state now has ambulances with

capacities to manage patients in

critical conditions on the go. Indeed,

Kwara is now listed as an A-list state

in the healthcare sector.

“The story of education sector of

the state has continued to beat the

imagination of Kwarans, priority

attention was accorded the sector,

which had hitherto suffered neglect

by previous administrations leading

to the state been blacklisted from

accessing the Universal Basic

Education Commission (UBEC)

fund for more than seven years

before his advent as the governor.

ACPN, Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima,

who recently joined the ruling APC,

also argues that the Kwara state

governor is redefining leadership

and governance in the state in an

unprecedented manner.

“First is his simple and humble

approach to leadership which

has distinguished him from the

previous leaders produced by the

state. He carried himself with all

simplicity that demystified the

office he is occupying. Sometimes

you wonder if he is a governor save

for the authority inherent in his

office.

“He goes about his official duties

quietly without harassing or

intimidating anyone. A low profile

and a meticulous resource manager.

A goal getter and a result-oriented

leader,” Galadima said.

Abdullahi Yakub, an indigene

of Kwara State from Baruten LGA

said the governor has successfully

shelved the status quo of money

politics and replaced it with

people-oriented politics by taking

governance and development to the

doorsteps of everyone, this move

remains his biggest crime against

the proponents of the former.

“Politics was seen as an

investment; put in a dime to install

a leader and have a bullion van at

your doorstep throughout his reign

even at the expense of a dying state.

“Power belongs to the people

(electorates) and not the

multimedia politicians.

The governor is aware of it and this is

his driving force,” he said.

While chieftains from the other

camp were reluctant to speak on

the performance of the governor

because they argued that it would

hurt the party, they argued that it

does not translate to inclusiveness

in party administration.

“It is hard to argue that the

governor has not performed in office. Of course saying he has not would be putting down my party. But the question is how inclusive has he been in ensuring

that all interests are accomodated

in the party,” said a member of the

opposing camp who agreed to speak

on an anonymous basis.

Whether these assertions will

stand the test of time is another

matter as the opposition People’s

Democratic Party (PDP) is waiting

in the wings to capitalise on the

crisis of confidence within the

ruling party.

The months ahead will surely

throw up interesting developments

in the APC ahead of the next

governorship election in Kwara