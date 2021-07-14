The recent pronouncement by an Abuja High Court on the Mrs Kemi Adeosun case has further given oxygen to the controversy on the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) regarding whether it should stay or be phased out. Before now, a bill had been introduced at the National Assembly seeking to repeal section 315(5a) of the 1999 constitution and the National Youth Service Corps Act.

Following on the bill, some have argued that the scheme has outlived its usefulness, and as such, it should be scrapped. For the records, the NYSC was established in 1973 after the Nigerian Civil War and was designed to promote the three R’s – Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Reconciliation policy of the General Yakubu Gowon administration put in place to heal the wounds of the just ended civil war. It was one of the policies intended to serve as a bridge across the ethnic and religious divisions in the country and to foster the spirit of nationalism.

Initially, it was mandatory for all Nigerian graduates of tertiary institutions – universities, polytechnics and Colleges of Education. Later, it was restricted to only those below the age of 30. Also, holders of the National Certificate in Education (NCE) were subsequently excluded. Its implementation formula was to move corps members to various parts of the country outside their home base to understand and appreciate other peoples’ culture and religion as one of the ways of fostering national unity and integration.

In the opinion of this newspaper, the circumstances that undergirded the formulation of the NYSC policy are still very much with us even today. We have argued on this page in favour of retaining the scheme and nothing has happened to convince us to change our stand. The ethnic profiling of the immediate post-civil war period is still very evident. Religious bigotry that has remained a threat to the cohesion the founding fathers of this nation tried to foster, is even more forceful in the present circumstances the nation finds itself.

The diversity that was once the beauty of this nation, admired and emulated by others is crumbling. It is from these perspectives that we insist that the NYSC is needed now even more than at the time it was put in place by the military administration.

In our considered opinion, there is no gainsaying it that without NYSC to expose the youths to the immense cultural, religious and geographical characteristics of this nation as well as the people with their peculiar idiosyncrasies, maybe things could have been worse.

Has NYSC achieved its major objective of promoting national unity as young men and women travel to different states and regions other than their own, interacting and living with people they may never have met in life? In the opinion of this newspaper, the answer is a resounding yes. Has it helped Nigerians to understand other Nigerians’ ways of doing things, increasing inter-ethnic bonds and even marriages? To a reasonable extent, yes. Is there a need to refine and retool the scheme? Yes.

The major argument against NYSC is that insecurity, exploitation at places of primary assignment and poor state of orientation camps are blurring the achievements of the scheme over the years. This newspaper is inclined to assume but not concede that these observations are correct. We maintain that the nation could have been worse off without NYSC.

It is pertinent to point out that the case of Mrs Adeosun which is reinforcing the argument of the opponents of the scheme was not necessarily that she did not serve but that she forged the discharge certificate in her possession. We also recall that a minister who served in the first term of this administration admitted that he did not serve as required by the law setting up NYSC as a pre-condition for employment or running for public office. It also important to observe that there are two judgments on this NYSC issue, one by the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court and the other by a lower court. We had thought that the decision by the apex court would have been binding on everyone including the High Court.

It is instructive to add, in our view, that the usefulness of the NYSC in the country’s socio-economic development cannot be overemphasized. The NYSC has continually evolved to reflect the realities of the time occasioned by the various calls for secession in the country. That aside, the NYSC has added to its objective a medium for entrepreneurship for the youthful population in the country.

An example is the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development of the NYSC, which has as its objective to; sensitize young graduates in skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development to make them self-reliant instead of depending on the government, make corps members realize the importance of acquiring skills, connect corps members with other people who are experts in their chosen field to train them, and provide funding opportunities in the course of their service year.

This is what we meant when we proffered that NYSC should be refined and retooled. Scrapping it as proposed by a section of the elite population is not an option. Nigeria, we make bold to say, needs NYSC now more than ever before.