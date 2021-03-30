By Safiya Suleiman-Ditse |

Water is the most important natural resource, as without water life ceases to exist. Having sufficient and reliable source of water is a pre-requisite for the establishment of a stable community, and the absence of this vital requirement could turn out to have fatal consequences as we have come to know.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 3.4 million people die annually as a result of water related diseases, making it the leading cause of diseases and death around the world. The plight of those in the rural communities who have to walk miles to get water for drinking¸ domestic and hygiene purposes aches the heart. Truly water is life.

In appreciation of this vital resource, everywhere across the world, March 22 is set aside to celebrate water and raise awareness on the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water. This day brings to forefront pressing water issues and measures that can be taken to combat them. It is a day that brings all hands on deck to remind us all on individual and collective actions we can take in tackling the global water crisis.

I am particularly drawn to the theme of this year‘s World Water Day – “Valuing Water”. It means recognizing and considering all the benefits provided by water, including economic, social and ecological dimensions.

The World Water Development Report < WWDR< 2021 published by UNESCO on behalf of UN WATER worked at determining the true value of the “blue gold” we need to protect. This report shows that failure to fully value water for all its different purposes is considered the root cause of its mismanagement and political neglect. Value is a central aspect of power and equity in water resources governance. The challenge in this is that a one -garment-fit-all approach cannot be used to quantitatively compare the value of water for domestic use, human right to water, customary or religious belief and value of maintaining flow to preserve biodiversity. None of these aspects can be undermined for the purpose of achieving consistent valuation methodologies.

Having put these to perspective¸ we know that we have a long way to go towards actualizing Sustainable Development Goal Number 6, which is aimed at achieving clean water and sanitation for all by 2030.

We all have a role to play in raising awareness on water, sanitation and hygiene issues from source contamination, capacities of treatment facilities, distribution and leakages to water use and management.

Everyone has a part to play in preserving water for the future to come. Being more mindful about the way we use water in our homes, being advocates of change in our respective communities and discouraging wasteful use of water, reporting pipe leakages to the nearest authorities, educating our children on the need to recognize water as the precious resource that it is. We can do all these and more. We can be proactive by not letting water run in the sink while brushing our teeth, and in carrying out other hygiene practices. Lets collectively stop water misuse.

World water Day offers a global platform for inspiring positive change. It recognizes our collective efforts as members of a global community.

Therefore, as the world celebrates this year‘s World Water Day, citizens in their respective capacities must support immediate and long term action plans to conserve our water resources. Our minds should be challenged to seek better ways to improve water availability through research and innovations. The government and all relevant stakeholders should have a relentless approach towards providing infrastructures, effective management policies, trainings and public sensitization to ensure availability and sustainability of this Blue Gold.

– Safiya is currently doing her Master’s degree programme in water resources and environmental engineering at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria