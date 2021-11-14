Volatility is expected to continue on the Nigerian stock market this week, as investors continue portfolio rebalancing and repositioning for year-end seasonality and dividend expectations.

A sideways market occurs when the price of a security trades within a fairly stable range without forming any distinct trends over some period of time.

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited stated that; “this week, we expect the equities market to trade sideways due to the absence of positive triggers.”

Cordros Securities Limited said: “in the week ahead, we expect investors to trade cautiously whilst taking positions in stocks with attractive dividend yields ahead of 2021 full year dividend declarations.

“In addition, we believe the outcome of the bond auction scheduled to hold during the week will also shape market sentiments. Notwithstanding, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the unimpressive macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

In the new week, analysts at Cowry Assets Management Limited expect the local bourse index to close northwards as investors take advantage of some fundamentally sound stocks which have shed value.

“Also, we feel investors will continue to position in those companies that have printed higher profitability and are likely to pay good dividends in full year, 2021,” they said.

The chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Ambrose Omordion noted that, we expect the mixed trend on profit-taking and momentum investing as pullback create an opportunity for players to jump into positions on the strength of third quarter (Q3) numbers, just as candlestick formation and volume traded at the end of day trading revealed sellers in control as the index slide down marginally.

“Also, we note that institutional players are not selling but positioning in blue-chip companies, as the pullback was on a light volume. It is equally noteworthy that this pullback at this level is for the accumulation of more positions ahead of year-end seasonality. Also, many stocks are trading within their buy ranges, a situation expected to attract more funds into the equity space, given the dividend yield capable of serving as a hedge against inflation.”

Last week, despite recording losses on three of the five trading sessions, gains in telco heavyweights ensured the market closed in the green territory. Specifically, analysts observed strong buying interest in Airtel Africa and MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN) due to the euphoria that greeted the announcement of Payment Service Bank (PSB) licence approval by the CBN.

Consequently, the All-Share index closed the week higher by 2.95 per cent gain to close at 43,253.01 points. Similarly, the market capitalisation rose N646. Billion week-on-week (W-o-W) to close at N22.572 trillion.

However, the sub-sector gauges did not mirror the benchmark index as most of the indices closed in red territory. The NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, NGX Oil & Gas and the NGX Industrial indices decreased by 1.32 per cent, 2.25 per cent, 0.69 per cent and 0.01 per cent to close at 397.96 points, 177.62 points, 381.89 points and 2,196.50 points respectively. However, the NSE Consumer Goods index rose by 0.63 per cent to close at 568.87 points.

The market breadth for the week was negative as 27 equities appreciated in price, 36 equities depreciated in price, while 93 equities remained unchanged. Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals led the gainers table by 12.50 per cent to close at N1.98, per share. Red Star Express followed with a gain of 12.18 per cent to close at N3.50, while Airtel Africa went up by 11.76 per cent to close to N871.70, per share.

On the other side, Conoil led the decliners table by 14.90 per cent to close at N21.70, per share. Pharma-Deko followed with a loss of 9.83 per cent to close at N2.11, while CWG Plc declined by 9.73 per cent to close at N1.02, per share.

Overall, a total turnover of 1.471 billion shares worth N20.941 billion in 20,410 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.428 billion shares valued at N12.373 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 23,987 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 996.555 million shares valued at N10.279 billion traded in 10,565 deals; contributing 67.74 per cent and 49.09 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates Industry followed with 203.251 million shares worth N1.204 billion in 834 deals, while Consumer Goods Industry traded a turnover of 105.410 million shares worth N3.217 billion in 2,789 deals.

Trading in the top three equities; FBN Holdings (FBNH), Sterling Bank and UACN accounted for 519.011 million shares worth N4.057 billion in 1,787 deals, contributing 35.28 per cent and 19.37 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

On Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) platform, a total of 23,297 units valued at N792,386 were traded last week in 34 deals compared with a total of 252,857 units valued at N3.830 million transacted previous week in 31 deals, while on the Bond market, a total of 56,655 units valued at N60.795 million were traded last week in 26 deals compared with a total of 32,626 units valued at N33.332 million transacted previous week in 16 deals.