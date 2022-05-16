Maintaining its impressive run this week, stock market analysts expect bargain hunting to persist in equities, as more investors are positioned to hedge against rising inflation.

As the nation’s economy sustained its positive GDP growth in Q3 and Q4 2021 as shown in the report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), all eyes are on the 2022 Q1 national output expected for release May 24, 2022, while the April consumer price index is slated for release on May 16, 2022, to show the true state of the economy.

These expected macroeconomic indices and the decline in fixed income market yields in the face of higher stock market earnings yields are likely to attract more funds into equities. Also, all eyes are on the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Analysts Optimism

The chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr Ambrose Omordion said, investors will continue to search for commodity-backed stocks with good fundamentals and positive returns above the inflation rate, besides the fact that players are keenly observing what is happening on the nation’s economic front, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Treasury Bills rate for the 364-day decline slightly at the end of the weekly auction.

“On this note, we expect the fixed income market players to hedge against the spiraling inflation in stocks with high earnings yields. Stakeholders are, however, anxiously awaiting plans by the CBN to intervene in the petrol products sector, which as announced is targeted at making premium motor spirit and diesel available, thereby easing the pain of manufacturers, SMEs, and households across the country, in the face of the epileptic power supply. Just as the National Assembly ordered the NNPC to provide aviation fuel for local airlines.

“The uptick in domestic inflation is a potent threat to the fixed income market and investment yields, which should be an indication that more funds may likely flow into the equity space as institutional investors balance their portfolios,” he said.

In the new week, analysts at Cowry Assets Management Limited expect equities to trade higher as positive Q1, 2022 financial results keep rolling out and also the continuous crash in the US equities market will as well spur bullish sentiment on the local bourse.

Cordros Securities Limited said: “in the near term, we think the bears are likely to book profit across most counters given the five-week bullish run in the market. Thus, we see more of a ‘choppy theme’ as cautious trading takes center stage ahead of the MPC meeting scheduled later in the month. Notwithstanding, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the weak macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

Last Week’s Trading Activities

Despite the rout across the global equities market, the rally in the Nigerian equities market remained unscathed as intense bargain hunting activities in cyclical stocks pushed the All-Share Index higher, last week.

Notably, strong buying interest in International Breweries, Okomu Oil, Flour Mills of Nigeria, MTN Nigeria Communications, Lafarge Africa, Nigerian Breweries and Seplat Energy drove the benchmark index higher, its fifth-consecutive weekly gain.

The All-Share Index (ASI) increased week-on-week (W-o-W) by 2,163.43 points or 4.25 per cent to close at 53,098.46 points. Similarly, market capitalisation gained N1.166 trillion W-o-W to close at N28.626 trillion.

Also, most of the sector gauges closed in positive territory amid sustained buy pressure. Notably, the NGX Consumer Goods index, NGX Industrial Goods, NGX30 index and NGX Oil and Gas Index increased by 5.38 per cent, 2.33 per cent, 5.72 per cent and 7.02 per cent respectively to close at 698.32 points, 2,308.32 points, 2,060.70 points and 554.62 points respectively.

The market breadth for the week was positive as 50 equities appreciated in price, 32 equities depreciated in price, while 74 equities remained unchanged.

led the gainers table by 59.52 per cent to close at N1.34, per share. Royal Exchange followed with a gain of 51.49 per cent to close at N1.53, while Champion Breweries went up by 30.84 per cent to close to N4.37, per share.

On the other side, Academy Press led the decliners table by 13.71 per cent to close at N1.51, per share. Ikeja Hotel followed with a loss of 10.94 per cent to close at N1.14, while Guinness Nigeria declined by 10.91 per cent to close at N98.00, per share.

Overall, a total turnover of 1.816 billion shares worth N27.194 billion in 36,286 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1,598 billion shares valued at N19.603 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 21,494 deals.