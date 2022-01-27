The Nigerian stock market capitalisation yesterday closed at over N25 trillion on buying interest in Airtel Africa and 18 others.

In summary, the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 590.48 absolute points, representing an increase of 1.29 per cent to close at 46,529.99 points. While the overall market capitalisation value gained N318 billion to close at N25.073 trillion.

The market gain was driven by price appreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks amongst which are; Airtel Africa, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), Julius Berger, United Capital and Learn Africa.

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth closed at par, recording 19 gainers and 19 losers. Airtel Africa recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at N1,271.00, per share.

ETI followed with a gain 9.55 per cent to close at N10.90, while Courteville Business Solutions up by 9.09 per cent to close at 60 kobo, per share.

Academy Press rose by 8.86 per cent to close at 86 kobo, while Learn Africa appreciated by 8.53 per cent to close at N1.40, per share.

On the other hand, Cadbury Nigeria led the losers’ chart by 9.47 per cent, to close at N8.60, per share. Prestige Assurance followed with a decline of 8.70 per cent to close at 42 kobo, while Champion Breweries declined by 7.84 per cent to close at N2.35, per share.

Linkage Assurance shed 7.14 per cent to close at 52 kobo, while NEIMETH International Pharmaceuticals depreciated by 5.26 per cent to close at N1.80, per share.

The total volume of trades rose by 32.8 per cent to per cent to 328.997 million units, valued at N4.817 billion, and exchanged in 4,219 deals. Transactions in the shares of Multiverse Mining and Exploration topped the activity chart with 57.599 million shares valued at N11.888 million.

Mutual Benefits Assurance followed with 48.258 million shares worth N12.132 million, while Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) traded 36.747 million shares valued at N936.852 million.

Chams traded 22.060 million shares valued at N4.585 million, while Nigerian Breweries transacted 13.368 million shares worth N632.536 million. BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

