Trading in the domestic equities market yesterday opened the week with a bullish performance as bargain buying activities on Okomu Oil and 22 others triggered 0.14 per cent gain in the All-Share Index.

In summary, the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 66.11 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.14 per cent to close at 47,394.53 points. While the overall market capitalisation value gained N36 billion to close at N25.543 trillion.

The market gain was driven by price appreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks amongst which are; Okomu Oil, Lafarge Africa, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), International Breweries and UAC of Nigeria (UACN).

Analysts at GTI Securities Limited said: “the week kicks off with an extension of the bullish trend from the previous week, fuelled by positive sentiments as a result of surging oil prices boosting the country’s attractiveness to investments. We expect this trend to be maintain all through the week.”

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth closed positive as 23 stocks advanced against 15 stocks that decline. Linkage Assurance recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at 55 kobo, while Royal Exchange followed with a gain 9.60 per cent to close at N1.37, per share.

SUNU Assurance and Regency Alliance Insurance up by 7.69 per cent each to close at 42 kobo each, while Niger Insurance rose by 7.14 per cent to close at 30 kobo, per share.

er hand, Academy Press led the losers’ chart by 9.69 per cent, to close at N1.77, per share.

R.T. Briscoe Nigeria followed with a decline of 9.57 per cent to close at 85 kobo, while Jaiz Bank declined by 5.19 per cent to close at 73 kobo, per share.

Vitafoam Nigeria shed 4.90 per cent to close at N22.30, while Africa Prudential depreciated by 4.76 per cent to close at N7.00, per share.

The total volume of trades rose by 18.7 per cent to per cent to 283.885 million units, valued at N2.532 billion, and exchanged in 5,278 deals.

Transactions in the shares of FCMB Group topped the activity chart with 104.414 million shares valued at N323.595 million. Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) followed with 15.259 million shares worth N18.624 million, while Zenith Bank traded 13.814 million shares valued at N373.923 million.

R.T. Briscoe Nigeria traded 12.647 million shares valued at N11.592 million, while ETI transacted 11.786 million shares worth N145.067 million.