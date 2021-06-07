What does it ake to invest in equity market?

Well, it takes your interest, and your capital. But for effective investment, you will need to familiarize yourself with economic news, developments in the sector and the company you are putting your money. You have to know how the stock market works. More importantly, you can invest in Technical Analysis of the Equities Market training. At that point you will be more than ready to invest

When did you start investing?

I started investing while in school, I usually have some savings with my mom, which most time she spent. One day I listened to the advert of first bank shares sales on radio and I told my mum to buy for me, but she already spent the money again. So, I walked in to a stockbroking firm and bought 100 units of first bank shares. But that was all I have. When I concluded my OND, I have a classmate already working in a stockbroking firm and the moment we finished he took me in to the company he just started with a friend, since that time 1998 I have never left the stock business, today I have Tradelines DotBiz Investment ltd an Equities research firm.

What kind of money do you invest?

I love to invest every loose money with me, money that I can give out as a dash, sometimes I play games with money meant for some projects but not enough for the project. Sometimes I get locked up, sometimes I’m able to build the money. But for my little research firm, we mostly target dividend and capital appreciation. In all sincerity I hardly reinvest my dividend, there is always a need standing that the dividend will take care of. But I still look forward to that day when I will have to reinvest dividends, since this is the ideal thing to do.

What are the risks with investment in equities?

The risk of losing the investment when time is against you, the risk of staying in a stock longer than you planned, especially when the company tailed to meet investors’ expectations. Aside these two risks, the stock market is a place to be.