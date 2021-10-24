Investment analysts have stated that the release of third quarter (Q3) or nine months earnings reports by quoted companies will sustain the positive sentiment in the Nigerian stock market.

Cordros Securities Limited said: “in the week, we expect NGX’s floor to be flooded with results as the Q3, 2021 earnings season commences in full swing. We believe investors will be focused on gauging the extent to which recovery in economic activities has supported corporate earnings.

“Thus, the local bourse is likely to close positive as we expect decent earnings releases across board to temper selling activities. Notwithstanding, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the unimpressive macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.”

In the new week, analysts at Cowry Assets Management expect the local bourse index to close northwards as companies begin to release nine months 2021 financial results which “we anticipate to be largely positive.”

Afrinvest Limited also said: “in the coming week, we expect market performance to remain upbeat as investors take position ahead of upcoming Q3, 2021 earnings releases.”

On the market outlook, the chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr Ambrose Omordion explained that, “we expect an uptrend as selloffs hit short-term fixed income market instrument amidst players’ repositioning for Q3 earnings season and year-end, also react to these numbers, as more quarterly corporate earnings are expected to hit the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just as candlestick formation and volume traded revealed that trend was intact as institutional players are not selling. It is equally noteworthy that any pullback at this level is for the accumulation of more positions ahead of year-end seasonality. Also, many stocks are trading within their buy ranges, a situation expected to attract more funds into the equity space, given the Dividend Yield capable of serving as a hedge against inflation.”

According to Ambrose, institutional investors and others continue to digest recently release economic data, the outcome of the Treasury bill auction was 91 and 182 days tenor rate remained unchanged and 364 days slightly down by 25 points to 7.25 per cent for a whole one year ahead of earnings season portfolios repositioning.

“Also, investors are still observing the interplay of forces in the FX market as the CBN’s new digital currency platform. The low volume seen in the market suggests that institutional investors are not making a sell move yet in the market, as they look at the economic data and policy direction of the economic managers. It is noteworthy that oil price rebounded in the international market; corporate actions, as well as the interim dividend possibilities, are around the corner for companies like Total Nigeria, Seplat Enegy, Okomu Oil, Presco, Lafarge Africa, among others,”he stressed.

Last week, the domestic equities market sustained positive momentum as local investors continue to pump in more funds as corporates get set to release their nine months financial results in the coming week.

Specifically, stronger interests were noted on shares of Nigerian Exchange Group, Cutix and Unilever Nigeria. Given the positive sentiment, the NSE ASI rose further week-on-week (W-o-W) by 0.78 per cent to close at 41,763.26 points. Similarly, market capitalisation rose N170 billion W-o-W to N21.794 trillion.

Most sector gauges moved up north, particularly the Industrial sector as its index rocketed by 2.59 per cent to close at 2,166.78 points. Also, NSE Oil & Gas and the NSE Banking indexes rose by 1.40 per cent and 0.69 per cent respectively to close at 400.64 points and 375.71 points respectively. However, the NSE Insurance and the NSE Consumer Goods indexes fell by 1.31 per cent and 1.05 per cent to close at 170.89 points and 561.00 points respectively.

However, market breadth for the week closed negative as 34 equities appreciated in price, 36 equities depreciated in price, while 86 equities remained unchanged. Nigerian Exchange Group led the gainers table by 23.94 per cent to close at N22.00, per share. Cutix followed with a gain of 21.00 per cent to close at N6.05, while Unilever Nigeria went up by 9.85 per cent to close to N14.50, per share.

On the other side, Royal Exchange led the decliners table by 17.19 per cent to close at 53 kobo, per share. Universal Insurance followed with a loss of 9.09 per cent to close at 20 kobo and The Initiates Plc declined by 8.51 per cent to close at 43 kobo, per share.

The market opened for four trading days last week as the federal government declared Tuesday October 19, 2021 a Public Holiday to commemorate the Islamic festival of Eid-il-Maulud. Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.565 billion shares worth N18.384 billion in 21,621 deals were traded by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.838 billion shares valued at N31.653 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 23,355 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.179 billion shares valued at N12.746 billion traded in 13,272 deals; contributing 75.38 per cent and 69.33 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The ICT Industry followed with 131.585 million shares worth N2.151 billion in 636 deals, while Conglomerates Industry traded a turnover of 110.828 million shares worth N 262.227 million in 928 deals.

Trading in the top three equities; FBN Holdings (FBNH), E-Tranzact International and Access Bank accounted for 626.888 million shares worth N6.303 billion in 3,677 deals, contributing 40.07 per cent and 34.29 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.